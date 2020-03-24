State reports fourth death from COVID-19
A Prince George's County man in his 60s has died from COVID-19. His death is the state's fourth from the new disease.
The man had underlying health conditions, according to a release Tuesday from the Maryland Department of Health.
"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," the release states.
The Maryland health department announced Tuesday morning that the state had nearly 350 confirmed cases of COVID-19, although the numbers include four cases of people who have recovered, and now four deaths.
In a tweeted statement, Gov. Larry Hogan said he is sending his thoughts and prayers to the man's family and loved ones.
"We are all in this together," the governor said.
This is the second death in Prince George's County from COVID-19. A man in his 60s, also with underlying health conditions, died March 18 — marking the state's first death.
A Baltimore County man in his 60s and a Montgomery County woman, both with underlying health conditions, have also died from COVID-19, Friday and Saturday, respectively.
— Heather Mongilio
Number of cases approaches 350 in Md.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland increased by 61, reaching almost 350, according to numbers released Tuesday morning.
From 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases went from 288 to 349, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
There are now four cases in children, although details were not immediately available on the fourth child.
Montgomery County now has more than 100 cases. Prince George’s County has the next highest with 63.
Frederick County continues to have four cases, although that number is expected to rise over the next few days as more test results come back.
— Heather Mongilio
(5) comments
Where/what were the 2 new cases? The last report only mentioned 2 confirmed COVID-19 in Frederick, 30 y.o and 30 y.o. woman. It suddenly jumped to 4 today.
This is the number of KNOWN cases. That one word is very important, but is omitted from most news stories.
dr dump's infantile desire to open things up again could hurt a lot of people and flies in the face of all professional advice.
Alice[thumbup] That is causing the market to shoot up, and it will only shoot back down again until things settle down. Day traders and Trump's friends must be making a mint on the market fluctuations.
Yeah, but what would scientists know? You can't trust those guys at all. Donnie has a feeling that everything will be fine. That should be good enough.
