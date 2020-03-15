After first COVID-19 case, Howard County shuts down mall, movie theater
The first case of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new coronavirus, has been confirmed in Howard County.
The patient is a woman in her 80s who has an underlying health condition and is in the hospital, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a press conference on Sunday.
Ball also announced a state of emergency for Howard County, which will go into effect at midnight.
Ball said he told the mall in Columbia to close for at least seven days. Shops at Savage Mill and movie theaters, Regal Snowden Square and AMC Columbia, have also been instructed to close.
“We need to remain vigilant but calm,” Ball said. “It is critical that our entire community, including people of all ages, even if you think that you’re healthy, stay home as much as possible.”
He said closures of schools, recreation centers and libraries are done in vain if people don’t take the situation seriously.
— Hannah Himes
General Assembly to adjourn Wednesday
For the first time since the Civil War, the Maryland General Assembly is adjourning early out of concern about the coronavirus.
The General Assembly will adjourn Wednesday March 18, with plans to hold a special session at the end of May to pass any further legislation.
A joint committee is also being created to monitor the effects of COVID-19 in the state and advise the General Assembly.
— Hannah Himes
Racetracks, casinos, other betting facilities shut down
Gov. Larry Hogan announced an emergency order to close all state racetracks, casinos and simulcast betting facilities to the public.
Additionally, Hogan tweeted that “anyone who hosts or is part of the crowds in bars this weekend is jeopardizing the health of others.”
He added that those people should avoid contact with family or friends over the age of 60 or people with underlying health conditions.
Hogan also emphasized the ban on gatherings of more than 250 people and noted that not following that order is a crime.
— Hannah Himes
Number of cases increases by 5
On Sunday, five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Maryland, bringing the total to 31.
County locations are as follows, according to the Maryland Department of Health website:
- Anne Arundel (2)
- Baltimore City (1)
- Baltimore County (3)
- Carroll (1)
- Charles (1)
- Harford (2)
- Prince George's (9)
- Montgomery (12)
Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Sunday morning: “I want to continue to assure Marylanders that our state is taking every precaution to address the public health emergency and keep our residents safe."
Hogan also noted that the Maryland Health Department resource page has been updated and now has a map that shows what counties have cases and how many. The website can be found here: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov
Maryland cases jumps to 26
Maryland now has 26 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new coronavirus.
That is about a 45 percent increase from Friday’s 18 cases. Information on the county locations was not immediately known.
In Maryland, there have been no deaths or cases among children, Micke Ricci, communication director for Gov. Larry Hogan, said via Twitter Saturday morning.
Of the 26 reported cases, the first three people, all Montgomery county residents, have recovered, according to Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood. None of the cases are in Frederick Count, said Rissah Watkins of the Frederick County Health Department.
— Heather Mongilio
Sheriff's office suspends fingerprinting services, in-person visitation at detention center
In addition to suspending all in-person visitation at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, fingerprinting services will also be suspended at the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center, according to a sheriff's office release issued Friday afternoon.
Visitation to the work release center was also temporarily suspended and all programs that involve volunteers entering the detention center were cancelled until further notice, according to the release.
County shuts down libraries
Frederick County’s libraries will close for nearly two weeks in response to the growing concern over the new coronavirus.
County Executive Jan Gardner announced the closing of all public libraries, which will be from Monday through March 27, as part of a list of actions taken Friday by the county.
Most Frederick County offices and facilities will remain open, according to a news release, but changes were made. All county buildings will be open and staffed with limited public access. Meetings will take place by phone or conference call to the extent possible.
Other temporary changes announced Friday were:
- Parks and recreation programs are canceled immediately at school sites, and as of March 16, at nature centers, the Ballenger Creek Community Center and the Browning Building at Pinecliff Park. County parks remain open to the public.
- Board and commission meetings are canceled at least through March 27.
- The Department of Permitting and the Treasurer’s Office remains open for the purchase of TransIT fares and to pay taxes and water and sewer bills. Residents are encouraged to use a drive-thru payment window.
- Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center and Montevue Assisted Living have restricted visitor access.
- Animal Control’s hours will change to 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Animal adoption floors will be closed to the public and adoptions will be temporarily suspended. Volunteers should contact Animal Control for more information.
- The Adult Detention Center has restricted visitor access.
- The Frederick County landfill will remain open, although no walk-ins will be accepted for recycling or compost bins.
- The Citizens Services Division is meeting clients by appointment only.
- The Family Partnership and the Scott Key Center will be closed for two weeks.
- TransIT Services will continue to provide all services and routes.
- Telework will be allowed for county employees who are able to do so.
- County employee travel is prohibited.
The county executive’s budget public hearing at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 23, will take place on Facebook Live, with viewers encouraged to provide feedback online or via email to CountyExecutive@FrederickCountyMD.gov.
The city of Frederick announces sweeping changes due to COVID-19
Effective immediately, until the end of the City State of Emergency, the following operational adjustments will be in effect:
- The William R. Talley Recreation Center and all satellite facilities will be closed. All classes and programs are suspended. Parks and city-owned fields will remain open to the community; however, all gatherings in these areas should follow the Governor’s recent Executive Order on mass gatherings.
- The Weinberg Center for the Arts will be closed. Please contact the Weinberg Center at 301-600-2828 for information on event rescheduling.
Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, until the end of the City State of Emergency declaration, the following operational adjustments will be in effect:
- Law enforcement operations will continue in full force and effect and emergency planning protocols are in place should the situation change.
- Public access to City facilities will be restricted and by appointment only. Residents should call the appropriate City staff member to arrange appointments. Please note that reduced staffing levels of some offices will likely occur as the City is committed to the safety and health of City employees. View City Staff Directory.
- Mayor & Board of Aldermen workshops and public hearings will be occurring as scheduled. In-person public comment will not be available due to reduced public access to facilities. Details will be provided shortly on how residents can provide their comment. Representatives needed for necessary testimonies on agenda items will be permitted to attend public meetings in person.
- Quasi-judicial public meetings and workshops (which include Zoning Board of Appeals, Historic Preservation Commission, and Planning Commission) will be occurring as scheduled. In-person public comment and representatives needed for necessary testimonies on agenda items will be permitted to attend public meetings in person.
- All other City Board and Commission meetings will be canceled during the City State of the Emergency. Comprehensive Plan Special Workshops during this period will be postponed.
- The Frederick Community Action Agency will continue to operate the health center, foodbank, and soup kitchen. More information on daily operations is available on the FCAA Website.
- Due dates for City bills, permits, licensures and citations will be extended to thirty days after the City State of the Emergency ends.
- City NAC meetings are suspended until the end of the City State of Emergency.
County Council makes changes to meeting schedule
The Frederick County Council, amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak, has canceled most of its meeting activity for the rest of the month.
Council members were scheduled to have two public hearings for rezoning cases next Tuesday, but those have been postponed until April 14 at 7 p.m. at Winchester Hall in Frederick.
The council was also supposed to review the 287(g) audit report on March 24, but that meeting, along with the one scheduled for March 31, has also been postponed, according to a county news release. No new dates have been set.
The 287(g) audit is a review of any, if at all, county funds are used for the program, which allows allows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to train sheriff’s deputies to ask about the immigration status of anyone booked into the county’s adult detention center, and begin deportation proceedings if necessary.
“The safety of the residents of Frederick County is of the utmost importance at this time,” County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said in a prepared statement about the meetings being postponed. “We will re-schedule these items when this virus is better contained, the danger to the general public is significantly reduced and gathering in large crowds is once again permitted.”
She added residents should keep updated on any coronavirus updates via the Frederick County Health Department’s website (https://health.frederickcountymd.gov/).
— Steve Bohnel
First case of COVID-19 found in Carroll County
The coronavirus known as COVID-19 has been found in Carroll County, according to a story from the Carroll County Times.
The county's communications manager confirmed the case around 1:45 Friday to the Carroll County Times. Further details will be provided in a 3 p.m. news conference, the story said.
The number of confirmed cases provided earlier Friday was 17, but that number did not include the Carroll County case, the Times reported.
Number of Maryland COVID-19 cases increases by five
The number of Maryland COVID-19 cases is now at 17.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a tweet that as of noon Friday, the number of positive cases in Maryland increased by five. No information was immediately available about the five new cases.
This is the largest increase of cases in the state so far. During previous press conferences, Hogan said there would be a dramatic increase in the numbers as more people are tested for the disease.
Of the 17 cases, three people have already recovered and are out of the quarantine period.
— Heather Mongilio
A timeline of all the positive coronavirus cases in Maryland
March 5: Gov. Larry Hogan announces the first three positive cases of COVID-19 in Maryland: a couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s. All residents live in Montgomery County and contracted the coronavirus after a cruise on the Nile.
March 8: Hogan announces two more cases of COVID-19 in the state. A Harford women in her 80s was hospitalized after contracting the disease while traveling. A Montgomery man in his 60s was briefly hospitalized but released after contracting the coronavirus while traveling. At this time 52 other Maryland residents tested negative for COVID-19.
March 9: Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announces that a Prince George’s resident also contracted the disease while in Boston, giving Maryland its sixth case.
March 10: Hogan announces Maryland’s ninth case, a Montgomery County woman in her 60s who contracted the virus on the same Nile River cruise as other Maryland residents. Two more Prince George’s County residents also contracted the disease through travel.
March 11: A Montana resident tested positive while visiting Anne Arundel County. Despite testing positive in Maryland, the case is classified as a Montana case, giving Montana’s its first case.
March 13: Five more cases are reported in Maryland, which brings the total 17.
* A Prince George’s man in his 60s is currently hospitalized with COVID-19. He is the first case of community spread in Maryland, meaning the origin of his disease is unknown.
United Way halts free income tax program
Those looking for financial assistance in their tax preparation will have to wait, as the United Way of Frederick County shut down all free income tax preparations until March 31.
If residents have an appointment scheduled between now and March 31st, they are asked to call 866-411-6803 to reschedule.
Residents may also utilize myfreetaxes.com (Free for W2 only tax returns). Learn more at www.unitedwayfrederick.org/freetaxprep.
Service workers fear for jobs as coronavirus spreads
As cases of the respiratory disease grow throughout the country, daily life is being upended for people from every walk of life. But low-paid service employees are especially worried. Their jobs may not provide benefits needed to cope with the outbreak and their interactions with the public put them at risk.
“The coronavirus is quickly showing the cracks in our social insurance programs and labor protections,” said Melissa Boteach, vice president for income security and child care at the National Women’s Law Center.
The organization is among those calling on Congress to strengthen the federal unemployment insurance program and shorten the waiting period for benefits. Calls are also intensifying for emergency paid sick-time legislation.
Federal law in the United States doesn’t require employers to provide paid sick time. In the wake of the outbreak, some companies are putting new policies in place.
— Alison Knezevich and Meredith Cohn
The Baltimore Sun (TNS)
Frederick Keys delay season opener
The Frederick Keys delayed their season opener to an unspecified date, according to a release from the team.
The opener was originally scheduled for April 9.
Like many large cancelations, the Keys attributed the delay to an "abundance of caution."
"The health and safety of our fans, staff, players, and everyone who frequents the ballpark is of upmost priority and importance," the release said. "We will keep everyone updated with plans for our 2020 season once those decisions have been made. For the time being, fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets."
Fairgrounds postpones all events until order is lifted
The Frederick Fairgrounds announced it is postponing all events until the governor's order to not hold events with more than 250 people is lifted.
For a listing of those events and updates please go to www.thegreatFrederickFair.com. We appreciate your cooperation and know that this is the best thing to do for public safety.
New Spire Arts cancels upcoming event
New Spire Arts announced the cancelation of "Manhattan on Patrick with Bebe Neuwirth," which was scheduled for March 21.
The event is likely to not be the only one canceled by the organization if a message on its website is any indication.
"We are committed to follow Governor Larry Hogan’s Executive Order from yesterday, March 12, 2020, limiting attendance at 'gatherings of more than 250 people, including social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings, are prohibited at all locations and venues,'" the organization's website said. "As a result you will see some previously scheduled events are now cancelled. Instructions on how your ticket sales to these event(s) will be honored will arrive in your email inbox. If you have any questions, feel free to call the box office at 301-620-4458."
The organization also said it is taking measures to increase safety, including adding a few hand sanitizer throughout the building and tissues.
The group also temporarily implemented a flexible ticket exchange policy so that residents will not lose purchases at the box office but may use them for future shows.
Should conditions require the cancellations of any shows, those who have already purchased tickets will be notified by email.
Evangelical Lutheran Church and Damascus Road Community Church announce closures
Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick announced on its website it is canceling all worship and onsite activities until Palm Sunday, which is April 5.
Damascus Road Community Church also announced it is canceling all on-site activities until further notice. They will offer an online service.
Evangelical Lutheran will also provide online worship, bible & book studies, and fellowship opportunities available in the next couple of days, according to its website.
The church issued a list of safe practices for the church:
- In order to keep each other safe, please be aware of each other’s comings and goings, particularly in the case of people living alone.
- When entering and leaving the church, do greet the pastor and one another with a smile and wave, but we will not be shaking hands at this time.
- At the sign of peace, bow, smile, wave, make a peace sign with your hands, say a word of peace to your neighbors, but we will not be shaking hands or bumping fists.
- At Holy Communion, we will use individual cups for the wine and grape juice at every worship service.
- If you are not feeling well, stay home; if you have cough and fever, or difficulty breathing, call your doctor."
Grace United Church also announced it was canceling its March 15 service.
In church events: Bush Creek Church of the Brethren’s fried oyster, turkey and country ham dinner originally scheduled for March 28 has been rescheduled for April 18.
UUCF moves to online service only Sunday
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick announced it will not hold an in-person service Sunday. Instead, the church will livestream its service at frederickuu.org/livestream. The sermon will be called "Connection, meaning and hope in the time of coronavirus."
The usual "middle hour" friendly forum and religious education classes are canceled along with the church's 1 p.m. board focus group.
The church's book sale is already set and will continue since there are usually less than 25 people at any given time.
State officials warn of charity scams related to COVID-19
After the Federal Trade Commission reported scammers are taking advantage of fears around the coronavirus, state officials issued a release for residents to be wary.
Maryland’s Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith and Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh are cautioning Marylanders to be vigilant and to donate wisely, the release said.
“During uncertain times, con artists prey on your generosity and create scams, frauds or deceptive acts to line their own pockets,” said Wobensmith. “Be sure you know who you are giving to, and remember it is always best to give directly to well-established, reputable charitable organizations.”
Said Frosh: “Fraudsters will take advantage of nearly any opportunity to steal other people’s money,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Consumers can avoid being cheated by understanding how thieves are trying to steal their personal information and money. It is always wise to research the charity first before donating, and avoid any charity or fundraiser that is reluctant to give information on how donations are used.”
For more tips on how to give wisely, Marylanders can visit the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Protection Division publication Consumer's Edge Charitable Giving Tips.
The Office of the Secretary of State maintains a public registry of charitable organizations authorized to solicit in Maryland. For more information and to search the registry, please visit the Secretary of State’s charities database.
If you think that you have been a victim of a deceptive or illegal charitable solicitation, contact the Charities and Legal Services Division of the Secretary of State’s Office: 410-974-5521 or 1-800-825-4510.
Children's center to close for nearly two weeks
The Children’s Center of Walkersville will be closed March 16-27 in response to concerns of the coronavirus. The center offers pre-school, child care and before and after school care programs for children ages 2-12.
News-Post History Bee postponed
The Frederick News-Post History Bee has been postponed in response to ongoing concerns over COVID-19, according to a company email.
The event, originally scheduled for March 26, will take place at a currently unidentified date. The event was scheduled to take place at Mount St. Mary's University, which announced it would move to online instruction after Spring Break, and included students in Frederick county Public Schools, which will be closed from March 16 to March 27.
Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) took action announcing the boys and girls state basketball championships this week are postponed until further notice in response to the new coronavirus. The postponement includes the games scheduled for the Frederick High School girls, Middletown High School girls and Oakdale High School boys teams.
Here's a list of other events in the coming dates that have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.
All public schools in Maryland will be closed March 16 to 27.
• The 3rd Annual Thurmont GreenFest slated for Saturday, March 14 at the Thurmont Regional Library has been postponed until further notice.
• The Spring EGG-Stravaganza Craft Show and Vendor Fair slated for Saturday, March 14 at the Thurmont Event Complex has been postponed until further notice.
• The Amish Outlaws show slated for Saturday, March 21 at the Thurmont Event Complex has been postponed until further notice.
• As a result of the school closings taking affect next week, the "Mad Stacks Pancake Breakfast" fundraiser originally scheduled for March 21st at Brunswick Middle School at Glory Days Grill will be rescheduled. At this time, a new date has not been selected, but we will let families know once one has been confirmed.
• The Reverse Job Fair planned for March 24 has been postponed. The event planned by Community Living, Inc. and several other agencies benefiting individuals with disabilities will flip the script on the traditional job fair and allow individuals to market themselves to potential employers with visual resumes and elevator pitches.
Randy Kiser, senior business development manager at Community Living said that the event will either be planned for April or early May. A new date should be decided within the next week or so.
• St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Frederick, has canceled its Lenten fish fry Fridays, March 13 to April 3.
• The Republican Club of Frederick County has canceled its meeting for March 12.
• The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Boys and Girls State Basketball Championships that were scheduled to be played March 12 to 14 are postponed until further notice. This includes the games scheduled for the Frederick High School girls, Middletown High School girls and Oakdale High School boys teams.
• The Frederick County Senior Services Division has temporarily closed all senior centers to the public. The Frederick County senior centers are in Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Frederick and Urbana. All activities, programs and events are canceled until further notice. The Meals on Wheels program will continue to deliver two meals a day to home-bound adults, Monday through Friday, who meet eligibility guidelines. For more information, call 301-600-1234.
• Town Hall in Mount Airy will be closed for all public meetings in March and April unless otherwise noted. This includes volunteer committee meetings. Town Council and Planning Commission meetings are under consideration. Also, several events may be canceled or rescheduled. Visit www.mountairymd.gov for updates.
• The Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department has canceled all events scheduled in the fire department social hall for a minimum of 30 days beginning March 14 until at least April 14. Canceled events include bingo on March 21, Lions Club breakfast on March 22, Safe and Sane bingo on March 27 and the Linganore Grange bingo on April 4.
• The Mount Airy Senior Center will be closed until further notice. Mac "The Caboose" will also be closed. www.mountairymd.gov.
• Maryland Department of National Resources has announced that the Cunningham Falls Maple Syrup Festival scheduled for two weekends, March 14-15 and March 21-22, has been canceled
• The lecture on ETPB, hosted by NAMI and scheduled for March 18 has been canceled.
• AARP #636 has canceled its luncheon meeting on March 19 at Dutch's Daughter. Further information about other meetings will be posted as necessary. Money sent in for the March meeting will be applied to the next luncheon.
• The Libertytown Unionville Lions benefit breakfast scheduled for March 22 has been canceled.
• The lecture by Doug Tallamy scheduled for March 22 at Hood College has been postponed.
• The turkey and oyster dinners scheduled for March 27 and 28 at Graceham Moravian Church are canceled.
• Maryland Ensemble Theatre's annual fundraiser Retro Prom has been rescheduled from March 28 to Aug. 22. For updates and changes to other MET events, visit www.marylandensemble.org.
• Laytonsville District Volunteer Fire Department's fundraising dinner scheduled for April 4 has been canceled. The LDVFD will evaluate the Mother's Day breakfast on May 10 as the date nears.
• The Mount Airy Lions Club is canceling two events — the Easter egg hunt scheduled for April 5 and the city-wide yard sale that was scheduled for April 25.
• The I Steadies 35th Anniversary Reunion Party originally planned for April 25, has been rescheduled to Oct. 17. For details, visit the I Steadies page on Facebook.
• All events at Hood College are canceled until further notice.
• Flying Dog Brewery has closed its tasting room and canceled all of its events until further notice. The brewery will continue other operations as normal.
Well one good thing about a crisis everybody goes to the Bible for hope and answers. Once the crisis s
Is over and life returns to normal they will go back to trashing the Bible and those who call Jesus Lord.
“Verily I say unto thee, aformless void gives rise to subtle brightness.” 4 Sooth 6:21
I Timothy 5:23
Is that scripture from the Republican alternative bible that says science is a Democratic hoax?
Terrible advice, bosco. Only a little wine?
God bless and keep us all.
Matthew 6:5:6....
