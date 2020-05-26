Frederick County Council members unanimously approved a budget adjustment which allocates more than $45 million in federal money to deal with expenses related to the coronavirus.
County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and other county officials laid out a preliminary plan for how just under $45.3 million in federal dollars would be spent, which includes:
- Just under $23 million for public health needs (including $8.1 million for behavioral health)
- Just over $6 million for essential services (personal protective equipment, Hazard Pay)
- $3.3 million for contact tracing and disease intervention
- Roughly $1.9 million for volunteer fire and rescue services
- $5.85 million for community support (homeless services, food supply, nonprofits)
- Roughly $5.35 million for business assistance
- $5.8 million for county muncipalities
Gardner noted the total, which was nearly $48 million in budgeted funds, is more than the money allocated under the CARES Act, and county officials would “live within their means” with respect to the above plan.
She added the roughly $45 million in CARES Act funding was easily the largest one-time sum of federal dollars ever allocated to Frederick County government that she could remember.
Council members asked Gardner and Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum questions about how the money would be spent, along with how county officials would need to prove to the state the funds were used efficiently.
The county needs to submit a business plan to the state’s Department of Budget and Management earlier this month, and that the funds could be shifted depending on county needs, Gardner said.
“Every week we learn something new and we modify how we’re going to respond to the virus, and I think that will continue,” she said.
Councilman Phil Dacey (R) asked Gardner about the small business grants, and how that money would be disbursed and if further rounds of funding would be needed.
Gardner said it’s possible more money might be needed, but a decision would come in the near future, depending on demand. She added it’s likely a lottery system could be used for businesses if the current round of grant applications exceeds the roughly $5 million allocated in county funds.
Council approves Sepe, Sowell as Planning Commission members.
Council members also unanimously approved Gardner’s two appointments to the Frederick County Planning Commission.
One of them is Carole Sepe, who is the current chair of the commission and was first appointed in 2015. The other is newcomer Michael Sowell, who will replace former chair and longtime member Bob White.
(5) comments
The FNP is clearly struggling to keep quality staff. Not only is the headline wrong, the past and present tense is used in the same sentence in the middle of the article. Who knows if the content is accurate. Still glad we have a local paper.
Maybe more work for fewer people?
What idiot wrote this headline? The council did not “approve $45 million in federal aid”. The council approved a budget that allocated $45.3 million federal money under the CARES act. Another “fake” headline from the FNP!
Instead of whining about it, get a job for the FNP so you can be perfect then.
[thumbup] Or volunteer your superior skills
