The Frederick County Council voted against three amendments aiming to cut money from County Executive Jan Gardner’s (D) budget at its meeting Tuesday, but approved one measure cutting $120,000 in planning costs associated with improving the county courthouse.
One of the amendments, introduced by Councilman Jerry Donald (D) last week, would have cut $9.1 million in raises and cost of living adjustments for county non-union county workforce (about $3.4 million), Frederick Community College staff (about $1.4 million) and union county workforce (about $4.3 million).
Donald said last week his amendment was to ensure fairness in cuts across the board. During Tuesday’s meeting, he repeated there was still a “fog” of uncertainty regarding future revenues for county officials.
“I think we’re going to get hit in the budget more than we think ... I’m just saying we’re in a world we’ve never been before,” he said.
Donald, along with co-sponsors Steve McKay (R) and Phil Dacey (R), voted for the amendment, citing a need to prepare for those uncertainties and whether raises should be given to county employees when many residents are hurting financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The people who are hurting are the ones funding the raise, [and] they’re looking at their own checkbooks,” McKay said before Tuesday’s meeting. “When you’re talking about giving county employees the standard annual three percent [raise] ... yeah, it goes to, maybe we can afford it, but should we?”
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D), Vice President Michael Blue (R), Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D) and Councilman Kai Hagen (D) voted no, citing a need to honor current contracts signed between Gardner and union employees.
“I think we have an obligation as a council to be honoring the contracts ... it does not benefit this county at all, if two months later, we turn around and say we’re not going to honor that contract,” Keegan-Ayer said.
McKay and Dacey introduced the other three amendments. The first cut $2.8 million for raises for non-union county employees, the second cut $1.4 million in raises and cost of living adjustments for Frederick Community College and the third cut $120,000 from costs associated with an improvement project for the county courthouse.
Amendment 2 also failed with four “no” votes: Keegan-Ayer, Donald, Fitzwater and Hagen. Blue said he would support the amendment because there were no previous agreements, and Donald switched to a “no” vote because he didn’t want to create a situation where county employees in different sectors were treated differently. Amendment 3 also failed by the same 3-4 vote.
Council members unanimously passed amendment 4, saying there was no need to rush some planning aspects of the county courthouse project.
