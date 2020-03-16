Tuesday's Frederick County Council meeting is still scheduled, except for public hearings, despite coronavirus developments.
County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said she and her colleagues need to vote on budget-related agenda items, along with a bill that would raise the recordation tax rate and allocate additional revenue to agricultural preservation.
After Tuesday, meetings are postponed for the rest of the month, Keegan-Ayer said.
"I will come back and make a decision as to whether to move forward with our future meetings in consultation with our legal department, the council vice president [Michael Blue] and chief of staff [Ragen Cherney], and I will make that announcement at a future date," she said.
