From their home offices Tuesday night, Frederick County Council members posed questions about the fiscal year 2021 budget, several of them about the uncertainties in revenues and other factors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Before Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) and staff read comments from the public, Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum and Budget Director Kelly Weaver briefly highlighted the $665.8 million budget, introduced by County Executive Jan Gardner (D) earlier this month.
Multiple council members asked what measures county officials took to trim from the budget. Councilman Phil Dacey (R) also asked for them to look at how much money would need to be cut in order to meet the constant yield property tax rate.
Currently, the budget sets a property tax rate of $1.06 per $100 of assessed value, the same as last year’s budget. The constant yield rate—the rate that would generate the same property tax revenue as last year—is $1.0344 per $100 of assessed value.
Harcum said there are uncertainties with this year’s budget and that the coronavirus pandemic is causing unique issues.
“In my entire life, I have never been through a budget process like this, period,” Harcum said. “This is not a budget the County Executive ever imagined proposing to you, it has been just left us all kind of on our heels ... but we’ve got a good solid rationale behind all of the revenue forecasts.”
Harcum added that he and county staff will discuss those forecasts with council members next week.
Councilman Steve McKay (R) said he was specifically concerned about property tax revenue projections.
“I just don’t think we can really forecast the impact on property values given an economic situation that we really forecast the extent of just yet ... and how much of that floats to property values, I think it is a bit of a challenging discussion,” McKay said.
Council Vice President Michael Blue (R) said during his council member comments that one area the council might consider trimming is whether county employees receive a raise this year, due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.
“It’s going to be a hard decision to make in term of pay increases,” Blue said.
Councilman Jerry Donald (D) also said that how the federal government reacts to the crisis, especially through federal stimulus packages, will be important to monitor going forward.
Donald stated a message several council members repeated Tuesday evening: the uncertainty of future revenues.
”I think maintaining maximum flexibility in this is very, very key,” Donald said regarding the upcoming budget.
