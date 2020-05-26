County Council members delayed a final vote for approving up to a $100 million line in credit for a "worst case scenario" at a meeting Tuesday night. Some still had some concerns about whether the county should open that line of credit.
County Finance Director Lori Depies and Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum briefed council members on a proposal to open up a line of credit to borrow up to $100 million for working capital from J.P. Morgan, to help cover expenses for fiscal years 2021.
The money would only be needed in a worst-case scenario, The Frederick News-Post previously reported. Depies said last week she wanted access to the credit line because credit facilities were "drying up" as businesses and organizations sought to borrow more money.
But Councilman Phil Dacey (R) indicated Tuesday he would have a difficult time supporting the bill, no matter if council members allowed the public more time to weigh in. He called it "alarming" that county officials would have stable revenue projections in prior weeks, but still would need access to up to $100 million to borrow in case of a crisis.
Depies and Harcum, however, said the issue had more to do with cash flow—that is, receiving income and property tax payments on time to make payroll—than revenue forecasts.
They also said county officials would first look to county reserves—Depies estimated there's around $70-75 million in those accounts—before utilizing the line of credit, pending council approval.
"If we’re getting to the point of burning through $50 to $70 million in reserves … we would be in front of you guys with some pretty significant budget actions," Harcum said of the overall budget outlook for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
Some council members agreed there was a need for the line of credit, including Councilman Jerry Donald (D).
"In times of crisis, you need to have as much liquidity as you can," Donald said.
Depies clarified during her presentation of the credit line proposal that the county is seeking a $75 million line of credit, and the extra $25 million is essentially a "buffer" in case more funds are needed.
She also said the interest rate in the agreement between J.P. Morgan and the county, to borrow the money, was just more than two percent. That money would be for working capital, like payroll and other operating expenses, The Frederick News-Post reported.
Council Vice President Michael Blue (R) asked Depies if the credit line would affect the county's AAA bond rating. Depies said it didn't, noting the county's health reserves and ability to apply for it actually shows the county is in a good position financially.
Much of the discussion Tuesday evening was about the process of passing the bill. Initially, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) sought consensus on voting on approving the line of credit by June 2—meaning a first reading, public hearing and final vote would occur in the same meeting.
But multiple council members—including Councilman Steve McKay (R)—were concerned with that process, arguing there needed to be time for the public to review the legislation.
Council members agreed to delay a vote on the line of credit until June 9. Depies and Jim Cumbie, a partner with Venable LLP who works with the county's finance staff on borrowing and bond work, said a vote needs to happen quickly in order for staff to draft the closing documents to secure the line of credit.
"The concern is if we don’t expedite, we’ll miss our bite at the apple," Cumbie said of the legislative process. "If the worst case economic predictions come true, by August, there won’t be any money left for banks to lend."
Council members agreed to delay a final vote until June 9, after hearing from soon-to-be County Attorney Bryon Black that the legislation could still take effect immediately after the bill passes, given a majority of council members approve it.
Maybe we should first try a go fund me. Many have said they are willing to pay more taxes. Several that post here, see if we can get the donations first.
