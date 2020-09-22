The Frederick County Health Department announced a new pop-up testing site for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The site will be at Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home at 110 W. South Street in Frederick from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday.
The health department also issued a correction to the date for a site it previously reported.
The pop-up testing site at Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church at 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick will take place on Oct. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m.
— Greg Swatek
