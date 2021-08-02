The latest surge of coronavirus cases continued in Frederick County through the weekend, with the community reporting 26 new cases on Monday — the highest daily total in the county since late April.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate sat at 3.88 percent, 0.65 of a percentage point higher than the state’s overall positivity rate. One month after Frederick Health Hospital marked a milestone by reporting it was treating zero coronavirus patients for the first time in more than a year, Frederick Health’s vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer Dr. Kathy Weishaar said Monday the hospital was currently treating seven patients for the virus.
The pattern seen in Frederick County is consistent with the spike in coronavirus cases across the country. Although cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain well below peak levels nationwide, there has been a four-fold increase in new cases per day over the last month, according to data from The New York Times. Experts have attributed huge surges of the disease in states such as Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana and Florida to the delta variant of the virus, which is estimated to be about 255 times more contagious than the original coronavirus strain and appears to cause more severe illnesses than previous variants.
Although Maryland doesn’t report the number of COVID-19 cases attributed to the delta variant by county, more than 65 percent of disease specimens sequenced that were collected from Frederick County residents are due to this strain, Frederick County Health Department spokesman Shawn Dennison wrote in an email Monday. The delta variant is now the predominant strain in the country, the state and regionally, he wrote.
Last week, the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention — concerned by new evidence about the variant’s circulation — released new guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated, recommending that they resume masking up in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission risk. The agency cited preliminary data, which suggests that fully vaccinated people who become infected with the delta variant can be infectious and spread the virus to others.
A slide presentation shared within the agency and reported on by The Washington Post on Thursday also revealed that the variant spreads as easily as chickenpox and appears to be more contagious than Ebola or the common cold.
Dennison noted it is expected that the CDC will expand its current recommendations this week to advise everyone to wear masks in all indoor public places, regardless of the level of transmission in their community.
The CDC’s recent announcement has prompted jurisdictions across the country — including Washington, D.C. — to reimplement indoor mask mandates. As of Monday, however, there was no additional state health department or county guidance regarding face coverings indoors or outdoors, Dennison wrote. Still, he added that everyone, including those living in Frederick County, can ease the impact of the delta variant by getting vaccinated and consider wearing masks indoors in all public places.
The rate of community transmission in the county was “moderate” on Monday, according to data from the CDC, but was on a trajectory to meet the “substantial” criteria this week, Dennison wrote. As of Monday, seven counties in the state had “substantial” levels of transmission, and Dorchester County had transmission levels classified as “high.”
Currently, 71.6 percent of people eligible to receive a shot are fully vaccinated in Frederick County. As of Monday, the county still ranked fourth in terms of its vaccinated population, coming behind Howard, Montgomery and Talbot. However, demand for the shots has slowed in recent weeks, with only 1,072 receiving their first shots last week.
In the past week, there’s been no more than one person in Frederick Health Hospital’s intensive care unit with a diagnosis of COVID-19, Dennison wrote. Weishaar attributed the hospital’s relatively low coronavirus inpatient numbers to increased vaccination rates and the continued use of safety measures limiting the spread of the disease.
The county has made great progress in terms of suppressing the spread of the disease, and the hospital wants to continue moving in the right direction, she wrote. Still, she added, the county is at a crossroads and the delta variant presents a new, added challenge, especially for those who have not been vaccinated. She encouraged everyone to get vaccinated, wash their hands and wear a mask.
The last time a death was reported in Frederick County due to the coronavirus was July 27. But regardless of the rate of hospitalizations and deaths, the county health department is always concerned about any surge in case numbers, Dennison wrote. The department’s goal is two-fold, he said: protecting the health of the county’s most vulnerable populations — including children, seniors, the immunocompromised and frontline workers — and protecting the county’s health care infrastructure.
“Every COVID-19 infection, hospitalized or not, has the potential to result in long COVID symptoms, in other words, prolonged and sometimes disabling conditions,” Dennison wrote, later adding, “Although our local healthcare infrastructure is intact and not in danger currently, we are still very worried about ensuring our most vulnerable populations stay health.”
'and", not "hand".
Time to mask up folks hand be thoughtful. Thanks to the idiots, here comes Delta.
