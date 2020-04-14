Frederick County Council members approved a budget adjustment Tuesday that moves just more than $2 million from county contingency funds into a COVID-19 emergency fund.
More specifically, the council unanimously approved moving $1.2 million from the severe weather contingency fund, $549,420 from the fuel contingency fund and $270,930 from the county’s general contingency fund in the fiscal 2020 budget into an emergency fund for the coronavirus.
Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum thanked council members and staff for helping expedite the transfer of money during Tuesday’s meeting. Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D) also thanked county budget and finance staff for speedily putting together the budget adjustment.
Harcum told council members some of the just more than $2 million has already been allocated for some emergency costs. In an interview, he said county officials put in an $757,000 order for personal protective equipment about a week-and-half ago.
Harcum added county officials haven’t yet decided where the rest of the COVID-19 emergency funding should be spent.
The coronavirus pandemic is forcing officials to make quick decisions, and the personal protective equipment order is one of them, Harcum said. The $757,000 hasn’t been spent yet, as the equipment hasn’t been received, he added.
Because of the mild winter weather and recent stable oil markets, the county had a decent amount of money in both the fuel and severe weather contingencies, Harcum said.
“The action today was to allow for administrative simplicity by putting all of this money together into one pot,” he said Tuesday of the budget transfer.
Harcum said the county is in a good position financially, considering its current reserve levels. County Executive Jan Gardner (D) is scheduled to present her fiscal 2021 operating budget on Wednesday, April 15 at 11 a.m.
(1) comment
Ok Frederick COunty "officials" ... how many of your population? aka voting constituents) were actually prepared for such an emergency? You now, the time and taxpayer money you spend on public service announcements, free education, training, housing and food ... you might actually think that people would pay attention and prepare, right? Well, I can tell you that the people that use and abuse the welfare system users don't care. The public housing system users don't care. The drug addicts don't care. Yet, the politicians ignore these facts and still rely on their votes (if they even vote). And it costs honest, law-abiding citizens their lives. You do realize that the politicians could care less. Even small town American politicians from Frederick City and Frederick County ... and Hagerstown ... we won't even mention the corruption of abuse of taxpayer funds and voting. It's YOUR money and lives. Neighboring Montgomery County has already infected Frederick County with corrupt personal and political ideology. So, what now Frederick City and Frederick County? Has COVID-19 not proven that enough is enough? How about you, Washington County? You've certainly done more and been stronger than Frederick County against such invasive politics and ideology. Speak now or forever feel the pain.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.