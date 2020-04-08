The county Board of Elections unanimously supported sending a letter on Wednesday to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office, asking that the presidential primary election be delayed until July.
Frederick County Election Director Stuart Harvey told the board he had already drafted a letter, but that was before presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders announced he was suspending his campaign.
The new primary date would be July 7, and Harvey said he would need every member of the local Board of Elections to sign off on it before sending. It also would allow those working on a special election in the 7th Congressional District to see how they handle that election later this month.
“That way, that would give everybody an extra month to prepare, not just the [7th Congressional District race areas], but all of us to prepare for whatever sort of election it might be,” Harvey said.
The 7th District race, which includes Baltimore city and some of the surrounding areas, is still scheduled for April 28, but will be done via mail-in ballots only.
Harvey emphasized that he, the board and other elections officials and workers statewide are still waiting to hear what Hogan will issue in an executive order regarding the presidential primary.
He laid out a timetable for when canvassing could begin for the primary, which could begin May 21 and end June 12 if the June 2 election date holds, but Hogan’s directive will answer a lot of questions.
“All of this is totally dependent on what is in the governor’s order, when he issues it,” Harvey said. “And so most of this is pure speculation on my part.”
Local down-ballot races on the ballot this year include the sixth and eighth Congressional districts for the U.S. House of Representatives and some Board of Education seats.
Last week, the state Board of elections sent a recommended plan to the governor, which included allowing each county to open at least one early-voting center for limited in-person voting on June 2, but no more than four centers in each county.
On Wednesday, Harvey recommended the county open two of those in Frederick County for Election Day — one at Urbana Library and another at the Frederick Senior Center.
