At first glance, the pattern doesn’t seem to make much sense: while Frederick County has one of the highest vaccination rates in Maryland, it also has one of the state's highest positivity levels and COVID-19 case rates.
As of Wednesday, 68.56 percent of Frederick County’s population had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, putting the county in fifth place in the state.
But the county's positivity rate was 5.69 percent on Tuesday — 2.57 percentage points higher than the state average and eighth highest out of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions. Monday’s gap between Frederick County and Maryland’s positivity levels was 2.58 percentage points, the highest it’s been since late December.
Without the county establishing a rigorous system of surveillance testing — in which a representative sample of the population agrees to be tested weekly for COVID-19 and answer detailed questions about their activities and behavior — it’s hard to explain with certainty how the virus travels in the community, county Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer said in an interview Wednesday morning.
Still, Brookmyer pointed to one factor that has likely contributed to its relatively high positivity rate: the county’s proximity to communities with even higher coronavirus spread, such as neighboring Washington and Carroll counties and Adams County, Pennsylvania, to the north.
“We have a lot of people who live in Frederick County and commute out to those other counties. And then we also have people who live in those other counties ... but commute into Frederick County,” she said. “People who are in Frederick County, who are in our shared airspace, are individuals who come from areas where there is higher transmission. And it goes both ways.”
As of Tuesday — the last day for which data was available — Washington County’s positivity level was 9.59 percent, the second worst in Maryland, and its case rate per 100,000 people was 39.25. In Adams County, the positivity level was 13.5 percent and the case rate was 36.6 per 100,000 people.
Compared to these communities, Frederick County seems to be faring much better; its case rate was less than half the rate of Washington and Adams counties on Tuesday, at 16.57 per 100,000 residents.
Brookmyer attributed this trend to the county’s high vaccination levels, which are much greater than the rates in Washington — where 50.79 percent were fully vaccinated Wednesday — and Adams County, where 45 percent were fully vaccinated.
At the most recent county Board of Health meeting in October, members voted to reconvene earlier than planned to discuss the possibility of instituting a new mask mandate if coronavirus cases exceed a rate of 20 per 100,000 people in the county. It’s a question that has loomed over the last two board meetings and two proposed regulations for masking are currently posted on the board’s website.
Montgomery County — the jurisdiction with the lowest positivity (1.58 percent) and case rate (7.65) in the state — lifted its mask mandate on Oct. 28 after its transmission dropped to levels considered moderate by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The mandate will return if the county faces seven straight days of substantial transmission.
Prince George’s County, another jurisdiction with one of the lowest case rates and positivity levels in the state, voted last month to renew its indoor mask mandate. The mandate will remain in place until at least Dec. 9, unless the county executive decides to do away with it at an earlier date.
In her interview with the News-Post, Brookmyer said she believes masking has been effective at reducing the spread of respiratory viruses, but noted there are many factors that contribute to a community’s level of transmission.
Montgomery County and Howard County — another area with a low positivity and case rate — have the highest median income levels in Maryland, for instance. They may also have larger populations that are able to telework and transportation options that help reduce the spread of the virus, Brookmyer said. And the two counties have the highest levels of vaccination in the state.
“There are likely other characteristics or other factors at play,” she said. “It’s not going to be so simple as just one of the protective layers.”
