Even though supply of the coronavirus vaccine remains limited, the Frederick County Health Department will open a third vaccination site Wednesday at Frederick Community College.
The FCC site joins Scott Key Center and Butterfly Ridge Elementary School as COVID-19 vaccine clinics being operated by the health department.
All vaccinations at these sites are being done for those eligible by appointment only. Anyone who shows up without an appointment will be turned away, according to county officials.
This week, the county health department received 1,300 first doses, a decline of almost 2,000 doses from its biggest shipment to date last week.
The drop was not unexpected, as Frederick County's weekly allotment of vaccine from the federal government is now being divided among the health department, Frederick Health Hospital, CVS and Walgreens, which handle nursing-home vaccinations, and the newest provider, the Giant pharmacy on Kingfisher Drive.
Future allotments could be even smaller as more providers come online unless the supply from approved vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna ramps up in a significant way, thus allocating Frederick County more doses from the federal government.
The county health department said it was hoping to receive more vaccine this week after the winter weather delayed some shipments.
So far, a total of 22,012 first doses have been administered in Frederick County, and 3,629 people have been fully inoculated from the disease after receiving their second dose.
That compares to 462,162 first doses and 91,571 second doses administered across the state.
The vaccine rollout continued on a day the number of new COVID-19 infections across Maryland dropped below 1,000 for the first time since Nov. 3 (771).
In Frederick County, there were no new deaths due to COVID-19, and hospitalizations for the disease fell to their lowest level since Nov. 23.
The number of new cases in the county rose by 76 to 15,722 overall. There have been 237 related deaths.
