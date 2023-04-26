The Frederick County Health Department on Wednesday announced that it will offer an additional COVID-19 bivalent vaccine for adults ages 65 and older or who are immunocompromised.
The announcement follows authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week to offer an additional dose to those individuals.
The health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday at its offices on 350 Montevue Lane in Frederick.
Appointments are required and can be made online at FrederickCountyMD.gov/CovidVaccine — vaccines are free and do not require insurance.
Additional information is available at the health department's website.
