County officials will continue reviewing budget estimates and possible revenue reductions through the weekend, but should be in good shape due to a healthy economy before the coronavirus impacted the state's economy, a county official said Friday.
Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum said county revenue projections were pretty stable before Gov. Larry Hogan (R) started implementing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including closing all non-essential businesses last month.
He and others are helping County Executive Jan Gardner (D) draft the operating budget for fiscal year 2021, which is scheduled to be released next Wednesday, April 15.
On Friday, Hogan announced Friday a state budget freeze and hiring freeze effective immediately. He said Comptroller Peter Franchot and his office anticipate a potential revenue loss of up to $2.8 billion statewide in fiscal year 2020.
The exceptions to the budget freeze are COVID-19-related expenses and payroll necessary to support our employees, Hogan added.
"The projection they have was a very dire one, and I have to believe they're really trying to lower expectations and hopefully things come in better than that," Harcum said of the Comptroller estimate. "The underling economy in Frederick was very strong before all this state action. That's not true of everywhere in the state of Maryland, and the country … as things clear up, our economy will hopefully come back faster than others."
Frederick County officials have also practiced conservative budgeting for several years, which should help in drafting this year's budget, Harcum said. That means officials estimate on the lower end of revenue projects, he added.
On the state budget, the Maryland Department of Budget and Management will be determining options and making recommendations for budget cuts which will be required in all state agencies, Hogan said.
This will include cuts to mandated spending, Hogan said.
Hogan added the state will likely tap into much of, if not all, the state's rainy day fund, and said it was unlikely any bills that require new spending will be signed into law.
"Responding to this crisis will likely create a multiyear budget issue, which will require further substantial budget reduction actions," Hogan said.
On the county level, Harcum said the county could tap into its reserves and utilize its fund balance—essentially excess revenue from prior budgets—moving forward, but that's still being determined.
Another factor helping county officials is that Frederick County has a diversified economy—which ranges from biotech to information technology to various types of small businesses, Harcum said.
"That is the number one thing that most protects us," Harcum said, adding that's especially true when county officials are having their bond ratings reviewed by the New York credit agencies.
Related to both the county and state level, the Frederick County Health Department, funded by both county and state dollars, had some positions for hire before Gov. Hogan's announcement Friday.
Rissah Watkins, a spokesperson for the department, said officials are waiting to hear "further clarification and instruction" from the state's Department of Health on how the coronavirus' impact might impact those openings.
Ultimately, Harcum said the county is in a good position in crafting this year's budget, because of prior budgets and practices. There will be a drop-off in income tax collection, but the county should be relatively OK overall, he added.
"We're different than what we heard from the state we’re not anticipating and projecting massive revenue falloffs," Harcum said.
Thank you Governor Hogan for making the choice to cut state spending instead of raising taxes. That is the right thing to do. Hopefully you will set a good example for other governors across the country. Especially that dimwit in New York.
dimwit? you mean the person that has taken the lead in his state to save and protect lives while the true dimwit at 1600 congratulates himself for being a fool and appoints his next to useless son in law?
Does this man he is going to freeze tax payments? Will my state tax payments stop now? Didn't think so.
"Frederick County officials have also practiced conservative budgeting for several years."
HA how did someone say that with a straight face? Remember the logo fiasco? How about all that money spent on a committee or something to study the lack of minority business owners in Frederick?
The logo fiasco was FREDERICK CITY.
This article is about Frederick County, where County Executive Jan Gardner continues to demonstrate strong, conservative financial leadership, as she has for many years.
That needed to be done. Hopefully the rest of the legislature will go along with the recommendations and not put the state in the same situation the federal government has been for years. If I maintained my budget the way the federal government maintains its budget I would be out on the streets. There will be dire consequences for continually spending what you don't have. Unfortunately nobody in the executive or legislative branches of the federal government seems to care.
Well, Maryland can't just print money like the Feds can. States actually have to balance their budgets, a totally lost art at the Federal level. Now we have to convince the Mayor that he cannot raise next years budget like he has proposed, but has to cut instead.
You are free to mail a check to the US Treasury any day. Manure Mnuchin will thank you personally. Nothing is stopping you. I will help you with the stamp.
