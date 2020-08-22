Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

 Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

For the second day in a row, Frederick County reported a death related to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county's total to 116, according to the Frederick County Health Department. 

The state's death count rose by 10, to 3,546, while hospitalizations decreased by 14. Meanwhile, 624 new cases were reported statewide, bringing Maryland's total to 103,523. 

Frederick County reported 12 new positive cases on Saturday for a total of 3,321  since the pandemic began in March. There are currently five COVID-related hospitalizations in the county though none of the patients are in intensive care.

The county's positivity rate — the percentage of people who are tested who receive a positive result — remains low at 1.8 percent. Meanwhile, the state's positivity rate increased just slightly to 3.09 percent. 

