Frederick County reported its first death from COVID-19 since July 29 on Friday.
The victim was a woman in her 80's with underlying health conditions, the Frederick County Health Department reported.
She is the 115th county resident to fall victim to the novel coronavirus, and her death ends a string of 22 consecutive days without one reported locally.
There have been two deaths attributed to the virus in the county since July 4 and eight since June 15.
Statewide, the death toll rose by five to 3,536, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
MDH reported 102,899 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. That's an increase of 670 from the previous day.
In Frederick County, the number of confirmed cases went up by 20 over the last 24 hours, to 3,309.
Despite the rise in cases, the state reported another record in the seven-day rolling positivity rate as it dropped by almost a quarter of a percentage point to a new low of 3.08 percent.
In Frederick County, it dropped by .13 percent to 1.85. That is the seventh-best percentage in the state among 24 jurisdictions.
On Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan hailed the news that all 24 jurisdictions had fallen below the five-percent threshold the World Health Organization pinpointed to guide further reopening decisions.
However, on Friday, Somerset County on the Eastern Shore jumped well over that threshold, bouncing from 4.18 percent to 5.29 percent in the span of one day.
Hogan said the state is monitoring that Eastern Shore county, where the positivity rate has gone up more than 93 percent since July 31.
The state reported that more than 29,000 tests were administered over the last 24 hours and almost 16,000 negative results came back over that same span.
Meanwhile, current hospitalizations remained at 455 for the second consecutive day, while the number of state residents in intensive care dropped by five from the previous day, to 102.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there was one COVID-19 patient in intensive care for a second consecutive day and five coronavirus patients overall, according to the county health department. That is one fewer patient than the previous day.
