With the positivity rate diving to a record low for the fifth time in the last week, Maryland reported 585 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday.
It marked the third time in August that the number of new cases fell below 600 and the smallest daily increase since last Thursday when 579 were registered.
The Maryland Department of Health said there are now 96,843 confirmed cases statewide, including 3,093 in Frederick County.
That's an increase of 11 cases in the county from the previous day.
The small rise in new infections came as Frederick County reported a new low positivity rate of 1.29 percent. That is the best among the 24 jurisdictions in the state. The positivity rate is a seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests.
Frederick County fell behind Washington County on Monday in terms of the lowest positivity rate. But over the last 24 hours, Frederick County's positivity rate fell by .10 percent, while Washington County's jumped from 1.19 percent to 1.51 percent.
There were more than 17,000 tests administered in Maryland over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall total close to 1.5 million, and the statewide positivity rate fell by .08 percent to a record low of 3.54 percent.
Current hospitalizations also declined across the state, falling by five to 529 overall. That includes 121 in intensive care.
Although ICU admissions increased by two from the previous day, they have declined by 23 percent overall since July 25, according to Gov. Larry Hogan's office.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there were six COVID-19 patients as of Monday, and one of them was in intensive care.
The death toll in the county remained at 114 for the 13th consecutive day Tuesday. There has been only one death related to COVID-19 in the county since July 4.
Meanwhile, the number of deaths statewide rose by 13 to 3,467 over the last 24 hours.
The majority of the confirmed cases in Maryland remain concentrated in Prince George's (24,009), Montgomery (18,558) and Baltimore County (13,374), as well as Baltimore city (12,893).
Prince George's and Queen Anne's counties are the only jurisdictions in Maryland with a positivity rate above five percent.
The state has tested 1,067,549 of its residents or roughly 17.7 percent of the population. In Frederick County, just over 18 percent of its almost 265,000 residents have been tested.
