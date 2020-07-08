For the second time in three days, Frederick County reported just two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no related deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The small increase was reported as Maryland continues to hold the novel coronavirus in check, unlike much of the rest of the country.
The Frederick County numbers mirror the ones reported Monday.
Across Maryland, there are now 70,861 cases and 3,149 deaths with COVID-19 as the confirmed cause, the state reported.
The number of confirmed cases went up by 465 since 10 a.m. Tuesday, while the death toll increased by nine.
There have been no deaths reported in Frederick County for the last four days.
Meanwhile, current hospitalizations dropped below 400 for the first time since March 31. The number of Maryland residents currently hospitalized by COVID-19 fell by six to 398 overall. That includes 136 in intensive care, a decrease of nine since Tuesday.
There were nearly 12,000 tests administered across the state over the last 24 hours, and the seven-day rolling positivity rate ticked higher again to 4.61 percent.
Since 10 a.m. Tuesday, more than 8,200 people have tested negative.
There have been 5,085 state residents released from isolation since the beginning of the pandemic.
