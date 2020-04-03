Thousands of pounds of food was delivered to Frederick County senior citizens on Friday.
Staff members with the Frederick County Senior Services Division gathered behind the Taney Avenue Senior Center to unload and organize 4,000 pounds of produce from the Maryland Food Bank.
The food was previously intended for the Groceries for Seniors program, which began in October 2014. The drive-through food distribution was suspended last month because of the COVID-19 crisis. In the past, nearly 400 residents have utilized the program throughout the year.
On Friday, the staff filled bags for more than 200 clients with fresh produce and canned goods before the food was delivered by numerous Frederick County department vehicles to senior citizens throughout the county.
