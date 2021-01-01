Both Frederick County and Maryland reported their second highest daily number of COVID-19 infections of the pandemic Friday, as the novel coronavirus charged into the new year unabated.
There were 217 new infections in Frederick County, a number surpassed only by the 223 reported on Christmas Eve, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
Statewide, there were 3,557 new cases, which trail in overall number only the 3,792 reported on Dec. 4 by the Maryland Department of Health.
The spike in new cases across the state brings the overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland to 280,219. That includes 11,518 in Frederick County.
There were two related deaths reported in Frederick County, marking the third consecutive day and fifth time in the last six days that at least two deaths in the county were attributed to the disease.
On Dec. 1, the death toll in Frederick County stood at 142. It now stands at 188.
Across Maryland, the number of virus-related deaths has jumped from 4,516 to 5,774 over the past month.
Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling positivity rate in Frederick County rose to 10.82 percent, which is as high as it has been since May 26.
For the last four days, the positivity rate in the county has exceeded 10 percent and been higher than the statewide positivity rate, which currently stands at 8.77 percent.
There are 1,734 patients currently hospitalized by COVID-19 in Maryland, including 388 in intensive care.
At Frederick Health Hospital, 51 coronavirus patients were being treated as of Thursday. That includes three in intensive care.
The spiking coronavirus metrics coincide with people gathering with families and friends for the holidays.
They also were reported as Maryland beings to gradually ramp up its distribution effort for the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the state’s online vaccine dashboard, a total of 54,060 doses of vaccine have been administered in Maryland. That’s an increase of 7,047 from the previous day.
The overall number includes 9,352 doses administered in the National Capital Region, which is comprised of Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Charles counties.
