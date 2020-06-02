Frederick County marched past 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the county health department reported 52 new cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 2,013.
While cases continue to climb, the death toll in the county from the virus remained relatively flat. The county reported two new deaths since Monday after reporting no new deaths the previous two days. There have been 10 virus-related deaths in the county since May 22.
The increase in both cases and deaths were reflected across Maryland, as the state Department of Health reported 848 new cases and 43 new deaths.
There are now 54,175 cases and 2,474 related deaths in Maryland.
Hospitalizations and the infection rate continued to fall across the state.
The number of those hospitalized by the virus fell by 26 to 1,148, with 481 in intensive care.
The infection rate dropped to 10.54 percent, the lowest its been since late March.
The falling infection rate is significant because it will help drive reopening decisions, and it comes as the state considerably ramps up its testing capacity.
There were almost 9,000 tests conducted across the state over the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health. More than 366,000 tests have been conducted in Maryland, including 228,305 in May alone. That more than doubled the number of tests conducted statewide in April.
The improved testing capacity might continue to push the death toll lower because it will more easily show who is infected and needs to be isolated.
More than half the virus-related deaths in Frederick County (64) have occurred in congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and group homes, while 21 percent of the overall number of cases are attributed to the staff and residents of those facilities.
(1) comment
But we got to go out to eat though so it’s all good!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.