More than 40,000 Frederick County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the latest local figures show.
The 40,301 fully vaccinated residents represents about 15.5 percent of the population, the Frederick County website showed Sunday.
The seven-day positivity rate decreased slightly in one week from 5.5 to 5.4 percent locally, while Maryland’s positivity rate rose to 4.7 percent, up from 4.4 percent a week ago and an increase from 3.73 percent two weeks prior, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
Approximately 26.5 percent of the local population, or 68,735 people, had received the first dose, up from 23.5 percent last week, according to Frederick County’s website.
Those that have received the second dose comprise about 14.3 percent (36,998 people) of the county, up from 12.4 percent the week prior. About 1.3 percent of Frederick Countians got the single-shot vaccine, or 3,303 people.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) tweeted Sunday the state is now averaging 49,713 doses per day — up from 43,924 doses per day one week ago — with 2.53 million doses administered across the state. About 37.2 percent of adult Marylanders have received at least one shot, up from 24.5 percent one week prior.
Most Marylanders are getting the two-shot vaccine, while 67,901 people had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of March 27, state data showed Sunday. There were 899,450 Maryland residents fully vaccinated, up from 780,190 the week prior.
In Frederick County, there were 18,053 COVID-19 cases — up from 17,745 the week prior — and 291 deaths, an increase of eight from one week ago, as of Sunday’s reporting. Maryland had confirmed 408,044 cases and 8,066 deaths.
Female Frederick County residents accounted for slightly more COVID-19 cases than males, at 52.1 percent, while female deaths stood at 51.6 percent.
Hispanic residents have contracted 13.6 percent of local cases, though Hispanic or Latino people make up about 10.5 percent of the county’s population, according to the most recent U.S. Census data. They represent 3.6 percent of deaths.
COVID-19 patients occupied three intensive care unit beds and 22 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Sunday’s report. Across the state, 970 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Inside local congregate living facilities, 301 staff and 340 residents have contracted COVID-19. Seventy-seven residents had died. There were no staff deaths as of Sunday.
(2) comments
To preempt those who will criticize MD and Frederick, Maryland is slightly ahead of the national percent vaccinated, and Frederick is slightly ahead of the Maryland percent vaccinated. https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/#Vaccine
https://health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine
[thumbup][thumbup] threecents.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.