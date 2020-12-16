With a coronavirus vaccine on the way, Frederick County surpassed 9,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday after 115 new infections were reported by the county health department.
There are now 9,081 confirmed cases in Frederick County and 241,767 across the state.
Thus far, every day in December, the county has reported more than 100 new cases after failing to hit that number until Nov. 22.
The state, meanwhile, has surpassed 2,000 daily infections throughout the month.
The daily death toll in Maryland from COVID-19 is reaching heights not seen since early May. On Wednesday, 64 deaths were reported across the state due to the virus after 61 were reported the day before. The overall number stands at 5,103.
In Frederick County, two more deaths were reported to raise the overall total to 157.
The overall number of hospitalizations in Maryland and the number of patients in intensive care due to COVID-19 dipped slightly. Hospitalizations fell by 37 from a record-high total the day before to 1,762, while the number of patients in intensive care dropped by 12 to 399.
The numbers at Frederick Health Hospital held steady for a second consecutive day with 52 patients being treated for the coronavirus and nine in intensive care.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R), state health officials and local elected leaders have all heralded the arrival of a coronavirus vaccine from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. A second vaccine from drug producer Moderna is expected to be approved by The Food and Drug Administration by Friday.
The first vaccinations in Frederick County could be administered to frontline heath care workers at Frederick Health Hospital before the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.