Frederick County announced Monday it is using an interesting way to see where future coronavirus outbreaks might occur in the community: by testing its wastewater.
In early May, county employees started testing wastewater at the Ballenger-McKinney wastewater treatment plant on Gas House Pike. Mark Schweitzer, acting director of the Division of Utilities and Solid Waste Management, said they were initially sending samples to a Massachusetts company for more than $1,000 per sample.
After consulting with the Maryland Department of the Environment, Schweitzer and colleagues started sending samples to CosmosID in Rockville, for around $299 each, he said.
The samples are collected from various points around the treatment plant, both before water is treated and after, he added. Officials have previously tested wastewater for diseases like HIV and hepatitis.
“There’s a witch’s brew of bacterias in wastewater to begin with,” Schweitzer said. “It’s just another character in the cast of diseases that we constantly work with.”
Schweitzer said he and colleagues saw national news stories about the coronavirus possibly traveling through wastewater, along with various trade magazines reporting that similar wastewater management divisions are looking at similar testing methods.
The samples are a “community-wide tool” to help public health officials and others see where the coronavirus may spread, and if any increase in reported cases can be expected, Schweitzer said.
County Executive Jan Gardner commended the wastewater treatment sampling in a news release on Monday.
“Frederick County is leading the way in Maryland with this work,” Gardner said. “We may be able to detect trends or a new wave of infections before it is widely spread in our community. This study puts another tool in our toolbox as we try to learn more about this highly contagious virus.”
According to the release, the coronavirus has been detected in some samples, but more information will be provided at a news briefing once an analysis is complete. Schweitzer said the sampling occurs about twice a week.
Chief Health Officer Barbara Brookmyer said the samples and testing will be an invaluable tool to local public health officials.
“This will serve as the closest we will get to a complete population survey in the areas served by the participating wastewater treatment plants,” Brookmyer said in a statement. “The samples are anonymous and represent the community as a whole and the amount of virus that is being shed. It is one more source of information that we can use to better understand how the SARS-CoV-2 virus is impacting us in Frederick County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.