Frederick County is looking at a change that would allow the County Council to more quickly adopt certain legislation during the current pandemic.
That change would allow the County Council to suspend its typical procedure of holding a workshop, first reading, second reading/public hearing and third reading/final vote in separate meetings on certain bills because of the coronavirus pandemic and the "catastrophic health emergency."
The item, originally on the County Council agenda for Tuesday, was added Monday and then removed hours later.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said she was "ahead of the curve" when she initially put the proposal on the council agenda early Monday. She then removed it and postponed it to a later date, as County Executive Jan Gardner and her administration needed more time to finalize the proposal, she said.
The proposal is different than the emergency legislation process, Keegan-Ayer said, because those bills still need to go through an introduction and public hearing process in separate meetings. Then, the bill — if it is approved by a majority vote of the council — can either become law immediately or in a faster timeframe than the 60 days set by the county charter.
The current proposal, still being discussed, would greatly shorten the entire process — given the gaps between the introduction, public hearing and final vote in the typical process.
"Whether it all gets done in one meeting or two meetings, it’s to shorten that six-week timeframe and make it compressed," Keegan-Ayer said of typical legislation versus the proposal.
Keegan-Ayer said multiple times she doesn't know what legislation the proposal might apply to, adding the council has already moved money around in the budget through budget transfers, a process that can be voted on in a single meeting.
County Attorney John Mathias said Monday that Gardner and County Council members have the authority to enact a quicker process for the legislative process because of Gov. Larry Hogan's state of emergency and the executive orders he has passed since early March.
"I think the council is not going to use this very often and it will be limited to something that might require immediate action," Mathias said of the potential legislation. "They can only do it as long as the governor's orders stay in place."
It's unclear what type of legislation might fall under that process. Mathias deferred comment to Keegan-Ayer and Gardner regarding the legislation. Gardner and Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum could not be reached for comment Monday.
Keegan-Ayer said it was important for her to bring it before the council, and discuss it, and get a consensus.
"I can’t sign this without the rest of the council weighing in all of this," she said. "I don’t sign letters going out to our [state] delegation without me getting three signatures that say, OK, that's fine to send out to them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.