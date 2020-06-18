The county's chief health officer urged anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus to get tested.
During a press briefing Thursday, Dr. Barbara Brookmyer said there is testing capacity available countywide, whether through the Walmart on Guilford Drive, five CVS pharmacies, urgent care centers, the drive-through site run by Frederick Health Hospital at Frederick Health Village off of Monocacy Boulevard or other locations.
"Some people are concerned they need to save the tests for people who are really sick," Brookmyer said. "There is ample availability now and people do not need to restrict the testing for those who are high-risk for complications."
Danielle Haskin, director of the county health department's community testing program, said the county's health department will also start offering testing at public clinics, pop-up clinics and closed clinics for specific groups.
Haskin said public clinics will be at Brunswick in future weeks on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. and Thurmont on Fridays from 5-7 p.m., both at locations announced at a later date.
She added any group or organization who wants to host a clinic should email dhaskin@frederickcountymd.gov with the following info:
- The population that would come to their clinic
- The number of people who would attend
- Whether the clinic will be public or private
- The days/hours the clinic would be operating
Brookmyer said health officials recommend people who think they were exposed to the coronavirus get tested 12 days after that occurred. Those residents should quarantine themselves until they get the test results.
Those who are tested too early might get a negative result because the test could not detect the virus yet, Brookmyer said.
"If it was negative, and they didn't have symptoms, it could be they were tested too early in their disease course and should be looking at getting retested," she said.
