Barbara Brookmyer COVID
Buy Now

Frederick County health officer for Dr. Barbara Brookmyer announces that a person in Frederick County has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease. The person is a woman in her 30s.

 Staff photo by Bill Green bgreen@newspost.com

The county's chief health officer urged anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus to get tested.

During a press briefing Thursday, Dr. Barbara Brookmyer said there is testing capacity available countywide, whether through the Walmart on Guilford Drive, five CVS pharmacies, urgent care centers, the drive-through site run by Frederick Health Hospital at Frederick Health Village off of Monocacy Boulevard or other locations.

"Some people are concerned they need to save the tests for people who are really sick," Brookmyer said. "There is ample availability now and people do not need to restrict the testing for those who are high-risk for complications."

Danielle Haskin, director of the county health department's community testing program, said the county's health department will also start offering testing at public clinics, pop-up clinics and closed clinics for specific groups.

Haskin said public clinics will be at Brunswick in future weeks on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. and Thurmont on Fridays from 5-7 p.m., both at locations announced at a later date.

She added any group or organization who wants to host a clinic should email dhaskin@frederickcountymd.gov with the following info:

  • The population that would come to their clinic
  • The number of people who would attend
  • Whether the clinic will be public or private
  • The days/hours the clinic would be operating

Brookmyer said health officials recommend people who think they were exposed to the coronavirus get tested 12 days after that occurred. Those residents should quarantine themselves until they get the test results.

Those who are tested too early might get a negative result because the test could not detect the virus yet, Brookmyer said.

"If it was negative, and they didn't have symptoms, it could be they were tested too early in their disease course and should be looking at getting retested," she said.

Follow Steve Bohnel on Twitter: @Steve_Bohnel

Tags

Steve Bohnel is the county government reporter for the Frederick News-Post. He can be reached at sbohnel@newspost.com. He graduated from Temple University, with a journalism degree in May 2017, and is a die-hard Everton F.C. fan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!