Maryland saw the biggest increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in eight days, as cases grew by more than 780.
The state now has 11,572 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. There are 425 deaths from the disease, per the Maryland Department of Health, an increase of 33.
Of the 425 deaths, 91 are not categorized by county, as the data is not available, according to the state health department. Some of the deaths were previously categorized.
The Frederick County Health Department reported Thursday evening that the county has 25 deaths. These were not included in the state counts. It is unclear if they were part of the 91 uncategorized deaths or not counted in the total death count in the state.
The state health department also reported a total of 69 probable deaths, where a person likely died from COVID-19 but the health department is waiting for a death certificate. Frederick County has seven probable deaths.
There are now 736 people who have been released from isolation.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced earlier Friday that he would hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to address COVID-19 updates. Karen Salmon, the state superintendent of schools, is expected to make an announcement.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.