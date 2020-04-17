Maryland saw the biggest increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in eight days, as cases grew by more than 780.
The state now has 11,572 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. There are 425 deaths from the disease, per the Maryland Department of Health, an increase of 33.
Of the 425 deaths, 91 are not categorized by county, as the data is not available, according to the state health department. Some of the deaths were previously categorized.
The Frederick County Health Department reported Thursday evening that the county has 25 deaths. These were not included in the state counts. It is unclear if they were part of the 91 uncategorized deaths or not counted in the total death count in the state.
The state health department also reported a total of 69 probable deaths, where a person likely died from COVID-19 but the health department is waiting for a death certificate. Frederick County has seven deaths likely linked to COIV-19.
There are now 736 people who have been released from isolation across the state.
This story will be updated.
I'm no expert but I think a lot of this had to do with the definition of "essential". Most people listen to Mr. Hogan and then read the headlines in the news and their reaction is, "wow, everyone is home being safe". No, that is not how it really is. Now mind you, BLESS those that are out of work and home and missing a paycheck. I hope the absolute best for you but when you look at businesses like mine, we are going full bore! I don't want to elaborate on my business but trust me, if we stopped making our product for 30 or 60 days, no one would suffer. So, I have 300 people working side by side with each other 24/7 every single day. So, my question, is social distancing really the main objective or is it the almighty dollar? And, do we really consider going to home depot for plants essential? Parts for a water pipe break? Sure, but flower shopping?
It sounds as though you are the owner since you said "businesses like mine" and I have 300 people working side by side" - If you know that you can stop producing for 30 or 60 days, then why are you requiring your employees to come to work and risk their health? That makes no sense.
You got that right.
Sorry newspostreader...no, I'm not the owner. I love my company and I'm very passionate about my job but I'm just a regular minion. I'm grateful to be working! VERY thankful. The only point I was trying to make is that my company (or rather the company I work for) could be putting less people at risk but the way the law or rule is written, we can continue to produce. Even a product that you can certainly live without. Anyway...sorry for the confusion!
Social distancing is the main objective in dealing with this. Not everyone is going to listen, we know that, but can you imagine if no one listened at all, where we would be at in deaths?
How did this happen given the restrictions and great leadership that Hogan has provided? Are that many people disregarding safety rules?
