Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland increased by nearly 200 in 24 hours.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 774 cases of the disease caused by a new coronavirus. The numbers include a fifth death and 15 Frederick County cases.
Details about the most recent death were not immediately known.
The state health department expanded its breakdown by age, and the state has four cases in people 9 years old and younger and 11 cases between 10-19 years old.
A fourth of the cases in the state are in residents over 60.
Montgomery County continues to have the highest number of cases with 208 Friday morning. Dorchester and Allegany have not yet reported a case.
In a Twitter statement Friday morning, Gov. Larry Hogan said he wants Maryland residents to stay home.
“Over the last three days, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland has more than doubled,” Hogan said in the statement. “There is no timetable and no model that can tell us exactly how long this will last or how bad this is going to get.”
In recent comments I have supported President Trump and still do. But there is only so much he can do. No, if things continue as they are there will not be inside Easter services
Yesterday I drove by Home Depot and the contractor's parking looked like any normal day. This morning I drove past the old Safeway on 7th Street and construction vehicles were lined up. The place was bustling. Then I drove past bridge work on the 340/180 bridge and there were 3 workers huddled around one problem area with their faces inches apart. I am sure that is a State job. As this escalates, where will the blame lay.
