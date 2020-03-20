Mount St. Mary's University announced that the COVID-19 test for a member of their seminary came back negative.
The person was tested March 16 after learning he had come into contact with someone outside Maryland who had tested positive for the virus.
Once learning of his contact, he had gone into quarantine away from the main campus.
"He is feeling well, and our Seminary community is thankful for him, and relieved as are we all," Timothy Trainor, president of the university, said in a statement.
This individual is the first known person at the university to have been tested for the coronavirus.
