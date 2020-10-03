Frederick County reported 31 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing its total to 4,175 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March. There are currently six people hospitalized, holding steady for the past five days.
Meanwhile, the state of Maryland reported 597 new cases and seven new deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 3,813. No new hospitalizations were recorded, holding static at 323 statewide.
The county's case rate per 100,000 people over a 7-day rolling average is now 8.2, up from the 7 range earlier last week. The state's rate is 9.13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.