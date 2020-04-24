The state looks to be seeing a plateau when it comes to deaths, hospitalizations and patients in the intensive care unit due to COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday.
There are some blips where cases jump up, Hogan said, but over the past three days, there seems to be a flattening.
“That’s encouraging, but they’re not where they need to be, Hogan said of the numbers.
Hogan announced the state’s roadmap to recovery during a Friday afternoon press conference. He said he was hopeful that he could lift the stay-at-home order in early May, although that will be dictated by the numbers.
And while Maryland saw a downward trend over the past three days, the state needs to see if that trend remains for 14 days.
Deaths in Maryland from COVID-19 increased by 43 on Friday, bringing the total to 723. This is a smaller increase than was reported Thursday, but it’s still higher than what was seen most of last week when increases in the number of deaths were in the 30s.
Frederick County reported two more deaths Friday night. A woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s both died from the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, Rissah Watkins, director of assessment, planning and communications for the county health department, said in an email.
These deaths are not included in the state’s count, as they came out after the state did its daily information update.
Of the 723 deaths reported by the Maryland Department of Health, 102 do not have information available.
It is unclear if discrepancies between deaths reported by the state health department and county health departments are part of the 102 deaths. For instance, Frederick County, which now has 47 deaths, reported its 40th death three days ago.
The state health department reported Friday morning that the county had 35 deaths.
This discrepancy is not limited to Frederick County. Howard and Carroll counties are two other examples where local data about deaths is higher than what the state reports.
Data on deaths may not be available right away due to a lag in time between the death and when a death certificate is completed, MDH spokesman Charlie Gischlar said in an email. When the death certificate is complete, the health department updates the data.
“There are occasional delays in the data relay from local health departments to MDH,” Gischlar said in his email. “The Maryland Department of Health updates its data daily during the 10:00 a.m. hour based on the most recently available information. Local jurisdictions may report additional updates throughout the day.” Gischlar did not respond to a question about time lags between the state data and counties, which report it days before the state.
Another 141 Maryland residents were hospitalized in the last 24 hours, according to MDH. There are currently 1,425 active hospitalizations, slightly up from Thursday.
Hospitalization tend to increase at similar intervals each day.
Total confirmed cases of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 in the state are also up by 879, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 16,616.
Active cases in the state are at 14,785 when subtracting those who have been released from isolation and those who have died. However, the number of active cases can be misleading because it can be difficult to track everyone diagnosed to see if they meet the requirements for being released from isolation, Dr. Randall Culpepper, deputy health officer for Frederick County, previously told the News-Post.
In Frederick County, cases increased by 82, the second highest increase in cases in the county. The county currently has about 525 active cases, although like the state number, this one may not be the most accurate.
Of the 808 cases, 336 people, both residents and staff, have tested positive in congregate living facilities, Watkins said. This includes nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospitals.
All 47 deaths were among people in these congregate living facilities, Watkins said.
