Cases of COVID-19 in the state and county continue to rise.
In Maryland, 577 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 116,110. The positivity rate decreased .04 percent and is now 3.68 percent.
The state reported two additional deaths Sunday. The death toll is now 3,695.
In Frederick County, 25 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total to 3,742. No new deaths were reported, after the death toll increased by one on Saturday.
The county positivity rate did increase slightly and is now 2.9 percent.
Hospitalizations across the state decreased by 10. There are 89 people in intensive care and 262 people in acute care in Maryland.
There are three hospitalizations in the county, with one person in intensive care. Total hospitalizations are down one from Saturday.
