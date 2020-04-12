There are 408 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Frederick County, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
Eleven deaths have occured.
At Ballenger Creek Center, there are 24 residents and nine employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
At Country Meadows, there has been one resident death, and eight residents and nine employees have tested positive.
Three resident deaths have occurred at Frederick Health & Rehabilitation Center, where 14 residents and four employees have tested positive for COVID-19. At Heartfields Assisted Living at Frederick, there have been two deaths, one a resident and one an employee. At the facility, eight residents and 15 employees have tested positive.
In the state overall, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 8,225 with 235 deaths.
Maryland Department of Health reports that Frederick County has 368 cases and 12 deaths.
Rissah Watkins, director of assessment, planning and communications for the Frederick County Health Department said she doesn't have record of a 12th death but that it's possible that MDH has information that hasn't gotten to the Frederick County Health Department yet.
