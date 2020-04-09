The Frederick County Health Department reported three more deaths in the county, as cases increase by more than 90.
There are now cases in residents and staff of four long term care facilities in Frederick County.
There are 6,185 confirmed cases of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 in Maryland, an increase of 656 in 24 hours, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
While the increase is much smaller than from Tuesday to Wednesday, more than 650 new cases in 24 hours is a still much higher increase than Maryland saw in March and the first week of April.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by 14 in 24 hours, according to the Maryland Department of Health numbers released around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The state numbers do not include a 19th Carroll County death or a ninth Allegany County case. The three Frederick County deaths were not included in the state numbers.
Two of the new deaths come from Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, the first site of an outbreak in Frederick County. A man in his 80s and woman in her 70s died from the disease. Both had underlying health conditions, according to a press release from the Joint Information Center of Frederick County. The third death was a woman in her 80s who died after being hospitalized.
Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, which reported five cases and one death, on April 1 now has cases in 13 residents and two staff members. Three residents have died.
HeartFields Assisted Living at Frederick has cases in five residents and seven employees. The long term care facility reported deaths in a resident and an employee.
Ballenger Creek Center has cases in 13 residents and four employees. Another three residents and one employee are waiting for test results. Country Meadows Retirement Communities has confirmed cases in six residents and four staff members. Tests are pending on five employees.
Health department staff are assigned to the long term care facilities to help
Just over 50 percent of cases are in people who are older than 50. There are 178 women who have been diagnosed with the disease and 114 men. The county did not provide a breakdown on cases by race.
State releases information on raceThe state is now releasing age, gender and race for the deaths. Of the 138 deaths, 85 happened in men, with 53 in women. More than 60 percent of the deaths are in people older than 70. There are no deaths in people 29 and younger.
The state also released racial data on COVID-19 cases after repeated press inquiries and a letter from members of the General Assembly.
Of the 6,185 cases, 2,064 were African American and black, with 55 deaths in that population. Black and African American Marylanders made up about 30 percent of cases and 40 percent of deaths.
The population had the most cases and most deaths of any race. According to census data, 30 percent of Maryland’s population is black or African American.
White Maryland residents accounted for 1,540 cases and 39 deaths. Asian Marylanders had 122 cases and six deaths. Other races made up 449 cases and three deaths.
Data was not available for 1,354 cases and 21 deaths. The Hispanic population was not included in the data.
As a very conservative, I wonder why the U.S. government has not totally eliminated ALL international travel in to, and out of, the United States. It seems like a pretty simple solution to me. Trump has only limited certain travel restrictions. Seems like he/the government should be doing a lot more to stop the travel and spread of the virus. The lack of common sense decision-making will certainly affect my vote.
Once upon a time only minorities and poor whales could catch a “case” for just going to work or to the store.
Greatest preventable white on white carnage since the Civil War.
First it was a Democratic hoax
Then less concerning than the seasonal flu
Now Republicans are pawning generations of American tax revenues to repair WH ignorance and arrogance.
It appears the the News post also made a stealth edit to this article from two days ago that added "Breaking News" about Country Meadows: https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/coronavirus/frederick-county-deemed-hot-zone-for-covid-19/article_062fd7a4-de17-5067-a591-7ce8bcc54708.html
The information regarding Country Meadows that was added to the above article 32 minutes ago, was not provided to the families of Country Meadows residents. How long has the News post been sitting on the news?
OK, what's the difference between "black" and "African American?"
You could be African and white. Arabs add are not considered black and there are others living there that definitely not black. Even the black population varies.
Most Blacks I see on the media refer to themselves as “Black”. Whites seem to use the terms interchangeably. When speaking in person we don’t use either one.
Everyone who voted for MAGA is responsible for this self induced national catastrophe
Russian
I cannot fathom the heartbreak of people separated from their life long loved ones as they are on the edge of death. Nor the utter despair of the people who are suffering, quite possibly never to see their children, or grand children or great grand children as they leave this world.
Your comments are beyond callous and mindless. They are utterly disgraceful. I pray the FNP will find a way to stop them. Surely anyone with love ones or friends of love ones at these facilities must find them reprehensible.
Every now and then you make a comment I can totally support Jim.
You voted for an Antichrist you should expect a pestilence
You know jsk, that those, like Trump, who continually tell you how “GREAT” they are, AREN’T. Same thing for “RELIGIOUS” people. Took me about 35 years giving people the benefit of the doubt, but I don’t any more.
BS you commie b@st@rd. You crossed the line in your quest for the attention that no one gives you.
Trumps father in law is a certified member of the Communist party
CD, do you believe that you don’t cross the line frequently??? And DJ Trump ain’t gonna like you dissin’ the commie b@st@rds either.
What's going on at Country Meadows?
FNP, please explain the difference between the number of "cases" and the number of "positive tests".
You might have had the virus and never got sick. You would test positive and not be counted as a case.
