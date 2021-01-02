As COVID-19 cases again increase by 1,000 in one week, the number of deaths in females and Black residents is trending slightly downward, the latest local figures show.
Frederick County's cases totaled 11,652, deaths numbered 188 and the seven-day positivity rate stood at 10.8 percent, the Frederick County government website showed Saturday. There were no new deaths and 134 new cases reported over the past 24 hours.
Male Frederick County residents now account for slightly more COVID-19 deaths than females, a change in recent weeks. Female residents make up 49 percent of deaths and 52.5 percent of cases. As of Dec. 26, female Frederick County residents accounted for slightly more deaths, 51.4 percent, and 52.3 percent of cases.
Black Frederick residents were dying at a disproportionately higher rate, but the latest local figures show a small decrease — they now represent 10.7 percent of deaths and 9.6 percent of cases. The most recent U.S. Census data shows Black residents make up about 10.7 percent of the county's population. The number of deaths among Black residents has been decreasing little by little for weeks since Nov. 28, when 13.3 percent COVID-19 deaths were Black residents.
Hispanic residents have contracted 15.8 percent of local cases, down from 16.6 percent last week, though Hispanic or Latino people make up 10.5 percent of the county's population.
The local seven-day positivity rate increased from 9.5 percent in one week. The state's overall positivity rate stands at 8.94 percent, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
Statewide, there have been 283,171 cases — an increase of 17,731 in a week — and 5,799 deaths, an increase of 285 from the week prior.
COVID-19 patients occupied three intensive care unit beds and 40 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Jan. 1. Across the state, 1,692 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Older adults continue to make up the majority of the county's COVID-19 deaths, though more cases exist among the younger population. Adults aged 60 and older represent 94.4 percent of the death toll and 16.9 percent of cases.
