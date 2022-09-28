Even with children back in school and declining temperatures, coronavirus cases are down in Frederick County.
The local positivity rate — a measure of how many COVID-19 tests administered come back positive — was 7.47% on Wednesday, according to data from the Frederick County Health Department.
That’s almost half of what positivity levels were two months ago. On July 28, the local measure stood at 14.25%, according to health department data.
The trend may be emblematic of a pattern that infections take as summer turns to fall, said Rissah Watkins, spokeswoman and epidemiologist for the Frederick County Health Department.
This year marks the third autumn of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although public health experts still have a lot to learn about the disease, Watkins said, they’ve noticed that cases also dropped during early fall in 2020 and 2021.
She would need to see several years’ worth of data to be sure, but having slightly fewer infections in the fall could be part of the annual life cycle of the virus, Watkins said.
Similarly, cases could start ticking up again as winter arrives, as they have done during the two previous years, Watkins said.
Coronavirus trends in America tend to follow trends in the United Kingdom by a few weeks or months, Watkins said, and the U.K. has recently seen a slight increase in cases.
Cases in America have remained low, however. There have been fewer than 60,000 new infections announced each day nationwide, the lowest level since April, according to data from The New York Times.
Hospitalizations are also falling, both nationwide and in Frederick County. They declined by 14% across the country in the past two weeks, according to The New York Times.
Locally, there were 14 people hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday. None was in the intensive care unit.
But when President Joe Biden remarked that the pandemic is “over” during an interview aired on CBS’s “60 Minutes” earlier this month, he was quickly criticized — by public health experts and people struggling with symptoms of long COVID, as well as by those who have recently lost loved ones to the disease.
The frustrating thing about pandemics is that there isn’t a set criteria or checklist available that gives a clear-cut answer on when they are over, Watkins said.
What is clear, however, is that COVID-19 is not going away, Watkins said. Public health experts will be able to better predict trends in the virus as the years go by, and doctors now have better tools to treat the disease it causes, she said, but it’s not going to vanish completely anytime soon.
More than 400 deaths per day from the disease are still being reported on average nationwide, according to The New York Times. That’s more than double what is typically seen during a bad flu season, according to the Times.
Seven deaths have been reported in Frederick County so far in September, according to data from the local health department. In August, it was nine.
In January, there were 63 COVID-19 deaths in Frederick County. The county has had 547 COVID-19 deaths overall, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
In what has been a rare event during the pandemic, the local positivity rate was below the state’s overall rate on Wednesday. The county's rate has been lower than the state's — if only sometimes by a few hundredths of a percentage point — for more than a week.
The overall state positivity rate normally sits at a lower level than the county positivity rate. The gulf between the two measures was especially high in May of this year, when the county rate was 15.27% and the state rate was 8.67%.
Watkins and her coworkers at the health department “very much hope” that the new booster shots and other COVID-19 vaccination series will protect people from becoming seriously ill if they catch the virus.
A little more than 1,800 people have gotten a dose of the updated booster shot at Frederick County Health Department vaccination clinics, Watkins said. The new vaccine, also called a “bivalent booster,” protects those who receive it both from omicron strains of the virus and the original COVID-19 variant.
About 80.5% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the local health department. About 90.2% has gotten at least one dose of a vaccine.
To register for an updated booster shot and to see a list of scheduled clinics, visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine.
