Maryland reported 1,410 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, slightly less than Friday's 1,541 new cases. However, the number is still significantly hire than the daily increases of between 500 and 900 throughout October.
The cases in Frederick County are also sharply on the rise, with 47 new cases reported on Saturday. That's another increase from Friday's 39.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations in the state continue to trend upward, with 23 new hospitalizations for a total of 632. Frederick Health Hospital currently has 12 hospitalizations.
The positivity rates -- the percentage of tests which come back with a positive result -- are about 4.5 percent for both the state and the county.
Six new deaths were reported statewide, bringing Maryland's death toll to 4,052. Frederick County reported no additional deaths.
Despite the rising statistics, no new restrictions have been placed on either the state or county level. However, Gov. Larry Hogan emphasized wearing masks and limiting exposure in his press conference on Thursday.
