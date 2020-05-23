Frederick County has a total of 1,682 positive COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
The number of positive cases increased by 29 between Friday and Saturday.
In the same time period, 26 people were released from isolation, bringing the county's total to 969. No new deaths were reported on Saturday, leaving the county's total at 100.
Maryland saw 1,071 new positive cases since Friday, and the state now has 45,495 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Maryland Department of Health. As of Saturday, 1,320 people in Maryland remain hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus, which is a decrease of nine people since Friday.
Thirty-eight more deaths were confirmed on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 2,130. This might not include accurate up-to-date information from all reporting counties.
ICU beds in use rose to 524 from 506 on Friday. The number of total beds and acute beds in use continues to remain steady.
The Frederick County Health Department recently launched its own COVID-19 dashboard where the public can track the county's coronavirus data.
Additionally, the county now has more testing sites, at the Walmart on Guilford Drive and two CVS locations, one on Liberty Road in Frederick and one on Rotary Avenue in New Market. Appointments must be made in advance.
(1) comment
Wait for two weeks. I was at parties today that will kill half the county soon. Well, not half the county but should be a good spike. People stay in or DIE!!!!!!!!!! Sorry some missed a beautiful day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.