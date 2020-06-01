Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland surpassed 53,000, according to the state's Department of Health website.
The number of confirmed cases in Maryland rose by 549 to 53,327 over the last 24 hours. The death toll rose by 21 to 2,431, while the number of people hospitalized fell by nine to 1,174 over the same period, with 479 in intensive care.
In Frederick County, there were 1,939 confirmed cases reported on Sunday and no new deaths. The death toll in the county stood at 108. Those released from isolation increased by 43 to 1,234. The county releases its most updated data each afternoon.
This story will be updated.
