Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Frederick County increased by 10 in the last 24 hours, with no new confirmed deaths being reported, according to the Maryland Department of Health’s website.
The total confirmed cases in Frederick County was at 2,577 as of the latest data available Friday morning, up from the 2,567 reported Thursday. The county was also still reporting 113 confirmed deaths from the virus on Friday, according to the data.
Statewide, cases increased by 463 to a total of 71,910 in the last 24 hours and confirmed deaths due to the virus increased by 12 to a total of 3,172 in the same time period, according to the state’s database.
Close to 13,300 people were tested in the last 24 hours across the state, bringing the total statewide testing volume up to 774,693 — about 10 percent of the state’s total population — as of Friday morning. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate decreased for the second day in a row from Thursday into Friday, dropping by .19 percent to a new low of 4.34 percent. This represents a drop of nearly 84 percent from its peak on April 17, according to a press release from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office issued Friday.
A total of 8,019 tests were returned negative for COVID-19 across the state in the last 24 hours, according to Friday’s data.
Frederick County’s seven-day positivity rate also dropped slightly to just 2 percent, according to the county health department.
Despite the state continuing to trend well and reach encouraging benchmarks in the fight to halt the spread of the virus, Hogan warned residents, businesses and state leaders not to let up on measures like social distancing and to continue to follow state guidelines on the use of face masks and the size of gatherings.
“Fortunately, our numbers continue trending in a positive direction while infection rates in states all across the country, and those surrounding our state border, are spiking,” Hogan said in a statement.
Of particular concern were residents under the age of 35, who were seeing a concerning increase in positivity rates from tests, according to Friday’s press release.
“The positivity rate among Marylanders under 35 is now 84 percent higher than the rate for Marylanders 35 and older, making it more important than ever for all Marylanders to remain vigilant, wear face coverings, wash their hands, and practice physical distancing,” the governor’s statement read in part.
Hospitalizations for the virus again dipped below 400 cases. Wednesday marked the first day since March 31 in which statewide hospitalizations fell below 400 with just 398 that day, but the numbers ticked back up to 406 on Thursday, according to a previous report published by The Frederick News-Post.
Friday’s numbers indicated that just 385 Maryland residents were currently hospitalized by COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.