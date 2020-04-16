Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 750 as the curve in Maryland continues to rise.
The jump in cases comes a day after Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state would start to plan for how to reopen the state. But even as he announced a future outside of the stay-at-home order, the governor cautioned that the state was not yet over the hump in terms of cases.
And Thursday's numbers suggest he's right.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 10,784 confirmed cases of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
There are now nearly 400 deaths from the disease, as deaths rose by 43. Although this is a smaller amount reported than on Wednesday, Maryland now has experienced the deadliest 72 hours in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frederick County experienced 22 of the 392 confirmed deaths. The Frederick County Health Department reported Wednesday two women in their 70s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s and two women in their 90s died from the disease.
Information on the two most recent deaths was not immediately known.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 98 deaths not classified by county. In reporting this, some cases, previously attributed to counties were removed.
The Carroll County Health Department reports that the county has 32 deaths. The state health department reports 21. It had previously reported 28 deaths.
All state data is preliminary and can change, said spokesman Charlie Gischlar in an email.
"Some data on deaths may be unavailable due to the time lag between the death, typically reported by a hospital or other facility, and the submission of the complete death certificate," Gischlar said in his email.
The state is also reporting probable deaths, which are deaths likely due to COVID-19 but have not yet been confirmed. There are 67 probable deaths, of which seven are in Frederick County.
