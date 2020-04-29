There are nine long-term care facilities in Frederick County reporting cases of COVID-19, including some with deaths from the disease.
The Maryland Department of Health released the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 at nursing homes across the state after repeated requests and articles from The Baltimore Sun.
Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, which was the first nursing home in Frederick County with reported cases, has the most deaths among residents and staff, with 13 deaths and 46 cases.
Ballenger Creek Center, owned by Genesis, has the most cases with 123 cases, and 11 deaths.
Overall, there are 301 cases at long-term care facilities in Frederick County, and 43 deaths, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
It is unclear how accurate these numbers are, as the Maryland Department of Health's number of deaths for Frederick County each day has lagged behind the Frederick County Health Department's total.
The Frederick County Health Department is still waiting on guidance from the state health department on what it can release about long-term care facilities, said Rissah Watkins, director of planning, assessment and communications.
As of Tuesday evening, Frederick County had 58 deaths. But the Maryland Department of Health reported 45 deaths Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
A spokesman for the department previously told the News-Post that there could be discrepancies between state and county information as the counties update throughout the day. He did not respond to a question about data being days old and not reflected in state numbers. This is not unique to Frederick County.
In the last 24 hours, there were 56 newly reported deaths in Maryland, according to the Maryland Department of Health. That brings the state total up to 985 with another 93 probable deaths.
Of the 985 deaths, county data is not available for 74 of them. It is unclear if that is where the discrepancies between county data, like that in Frederick, Carroll and Howard, and the state data lie. Or if the deaths reported in Frederick County have not yet been counted by the state.
There were 736 newly confirmed cases of the disease, caused by SARS-CoV-2, the official name for the coronavirus. That brings the total number of cases in Maryland to 20,849.
At least 1,361 people have been released from isolation, with 66 people released between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Newly confirmed cases were down compared to the increase the previous day. But while cases were down, hospitalizations increased, with 117 Maryland residents hospitalized in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19.
Of the 1,645 current hospitalizations, 1,060 are in acute care with 585 in intensive care.
Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to speak at 3 p.m. today to give an update on Maryland's response to COVID-19 and its recovery plan.
Not sure why Homewood in Frederick is not listed, but definitely cases and deaths.
Why the reluctance to pinpoint the hotspot as nursing homes? Shouldn't we know, or just keep guessing?
Those sorts of places are petri dishes for any virus. Having inspected them professionally I can state that while they may look nice on the surface, sanitation practices are often lacking. People served a meal in bed or their room without an opportunity to wash their hands. People wheeled to a common dining room without being offered an opportunity to wash or at least sanitize their hands. Granted, it's been a number of years since I conducted an official inspection, but having visited relatives in these facilities in the intervening years, I haven't seen any improvement.
So, I'm back to my question of why the reluctance to report? Maybe it's a matter of following the money.
The information is available at the following state website. Be sure to select which county you are interested in.
https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/hcf-resources
Affected Facilities
Ballenger Creek - Genesis Healthcare
Number of Cases: 123
Number of Deaths: 11
Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick
Number of Cases: 16
Number of Deaths: 3
Country Meadows of Frederick
Number of Cases: 41
Number of Deaths: 8
Edenton Retirement Community
Number of Cases: 1
Number of Deaths: 0
Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center
Number of Cases: 46
Number of Deaths: 13
Glade Valley Center - Genesis Healthcare
Number of Cases: 2
Number of Deaths: 0
HeartFields Assisted Living at Frederick
Number of Cases: 27
Number of Deaths: 3
Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Number of Cases: 41
Number of Deaths: 4
Tranquility of Fredericktowne
Number of Cases: 4
Number of Deaths: 1
Bosco has issues. He’s allergic to factual information. More inclined to take Trump’s words on medical facts, diagnosis and prescriptions. He’ll make the same claim tomorrow.
Homewood at Crumland Farms has had cases (employees & residents). There have also been deaths there as well.
9 Nursing homes, but only 2 mentioned. Why FNP?
Ah, still promoting fear. Open Maryland up and this entire country. We MUST be open for business, I think most don't understand that keeping people afraid and businesses closed is far more dangerous than this flu. Be smart and sensible, that's it. Open this nation
Don't you get it??? This is a highly contagious disease with no cure or antidote...The only mitigation is distance from others. The only thing more dangerous than this plague is you and your lead headed leader DJT.
Tell you what olefoo, there are some vacant rooms now in these adult living facilities. Why don't you and your hate go hide there and the rest of us will open up. It's clear where the hotspot is and it's nursing homes and the like. But we can't go play in a park or go fishing?
Please Bosco, go play with yourself in the park or fishing. I doubt anyone will come close to you. You are safe.
Pretzel, Although the symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu can look similar, the two illnesses are not the same. Both are infectious respiratory illnesses. The Covid-19 is not the flu (influenza virus) but a Corona virus. This one being far more dangerous. The symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu can look similar, but the two illnesses are caused by different viruses and this strain of corona virus is more infectious and more deadly. The speed of transmission and lack of immunity are two important points of differences between the viruses. That’s why it spread across the world so fast and the death count in such a short time.
See:
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/coronavirus-disease-2019-vs-the-flu
https://www.livescience.com/what-are-coronaviruses.html
We are now realizing you may not die from the virus in the short term, but if you test positive, it can do life shortening damage to anyone, leaving damage to major organs and the way it interacts with proteins inside the cell structure of the proteins that form new viruses.
Yes, We will need to open up the the economy but responsibly, with as little risk to the many.
One thing is obvious - we are not ready to open up.
Nope!
and another thing is obvious, someone at the FNP can't use a calculator.
TRUE. It's not that hard either.
The tableau map numbers are not consistent with the figures given in the article.
For example: IN the article, it says Ballenger Creek has had 123 cases with 11 deaths. On the map, it indicates 33 cases with 0 deaths. Not sure if one is cumulative vs current data.
they can't add.
