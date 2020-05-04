Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise sharply in Maryland, likely due to increased access to testing.
Cases in the state rose by 946, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,408. But looking at the rise in cases is not always the best measure of determining the state of COVID-19 in Maryland.
While there are 946 more people with the disease since Sunday, the increase is likely due to more available test kits, more drive-thru testing locations, including the recently opened one in Hagerstown, and increased testing in areas known to have outbreaks, like nursing homes.
The availability of testing had been a problem for the U.S. as a whole, and that trickled down to both the state and county. While Gov. Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan secured 500,000 testing kits from South Korea, these kits have not yet reached Frederick County, said Dr. Randall Culpepper, deputy health officer for the county health department.
But there is a portion of the tests dedicated for widespread use at long-term care facilities in the county, Culpepper said in an email. In Frederick County, cases grew by 34, increasing the total to 1,069. Frederick County is the sixth county in Maryland to surpass 1,000 cases of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. According to state data, cases in Frederick County make up about 4 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases.
Frederick County currently has adequate testing ability, Culpepper said. Anyone who needs a test can be tested and receive results in 24 hours.
“This is a significant improvement from four weeks ago and this speedy identification of cases allows us to isolate them quickly and to conduct proper contact tracing to make sure all exposed contacts are quarantined,” Culpepper said.
The Maryland Department of Health announced Monday that a new testing site would be established at the VEIP station in Hagerstown. For some in Frederick County, this will be a closer testing site, and Culpepper said he expects some residents will be tested there.
“As testing capacity increases, we would expect to see an increased number of positive test results, but that does not indicate an increasing burden of disease in our county; it may indicate that we are just better identifying those who are already infected,” he said.
Reported deaths across Maryland and in Frederick County rose between Sunday and Monday. Frederick County reported five new deaths. The county now has 68 deaths, which is the sixth highest in the state.
The five deaths are two men in their 80s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 60s, said Rissah Watkins, director of planning, assessment and communications for the county health department.
Deaths in Maryland increased by 34. As of 10 a.m. Monday, the state now has confirmed 1,216 deaths. There are also another 101 probable deaths.
While deaths are increasing, the past two days saw smaller increases in the number of reported deaths than the previous week.
There continue to be discrepancies between the state and county data. The state reported nearly 10 fewer deaths than the Frederick County Health Department, as of 10 a.m.
These deaths could be the part of the seven probable deaths the state lists for Frederick County or part of the 101 deaths that do not have county data available.
It is also possible that the deaths have not been counted by the state health department. The Maryland Department of Health has not responded to an inquiry about days-old discrepancies. In addition to decreases in deaths, the state has also seen fewer new hospitalizations. Hospitalizations increased by 14 between Sunday and Monday, but over the weekend hospitalizations had decreased by 11 Saturday and 22 Sunday.
It’s a positive trend, considering hospitalizations, intensive care unit beds and deaths need to decrease for 14-days before Hogan can initiate his roadmap to recovery. But monitoring is still needed to determine if this trend persists, Culpepper said.
“We’ve all been under the Governor’s Stay at Home order for over a month now and the nice weather is definitely enticing everyone to get outside,” Culpepper said. “While we’re all eager to move into the recovery phase, we are continuing to see people get hospitalized and others dying from COVID-19.”
For now, people need to continue to follow the stay-at-home order, he said, pointing out that Maryland recently surpassed 1,000 deaths.
“We can still enjoy the nice weather and beautiful outdoors, but we just need to remember to continue practicing physical distancing by staying 6 feet apart from people outside our households, wearing face coverings, washing our hands frequently, and staying home if sick,” Culpepper said.
and then, some clamoring for wide open transmission, by an early ending of the stay home orders
This is devastating news for the WH.
Intel shared among US allies indicates virus outbreak more likely came from market, not a Chinese lab.
This means Mother Nature created this virus and our government was caught flat footed.
