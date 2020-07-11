Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Frederick County increased by 29 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,586 cases, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.
It's a jump in cases compared to the increase that was seen from Thursday to Friday of this week, which was just 10 new cases.
Despite the new cases though, the county is still reporting 113 confirmed deaths from the virus, as well as seven probable deaths.
Statewide, the confirmed number of cases increased by 557, bringing the new total as of Saturday to 72,467. This indicates a .21 percent change from the data reported on Friday, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Seven more people across the state died from the virus, bringing the number of confirmed deaths to 3,179.
About 12,000 people were tested for the virus within the last 24 hours and there was an increase of about 7,600 of them testing negative. According to Gov. Larry Hogan, these numbers represent that 10.4 percent of Maryland's population has been tested for the virus.
The state’s seven-day average positivity rate increased slightly to 4.55 percent, from 4.34 percent that was reported on Thursday. According to the most recent data, the seven day positivity rate in Frederick County dropped by .12 percent to a new low of 1.93 percent of positive cases.
Hospitalizations went up slightly to 390 from 385 reported on Friday, however this is still one of the lowest reported numbers.
Hospitalizations for the virus dipped below 400 cases on Wednesday, which marked the first time that happened since March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.