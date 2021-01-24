The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 remained well above the 5-percent goal in Frederick and across the state Sunday as vaccines continued to be administered and cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise.
In Maryland, the positivity rate was 7.21 percent Sunday, down .18 percent from the day before. More than 2,100 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the previous 24 hours, bringing the state total to 341,452.
The state death toll was at 6,690, with 28 additional deaths confirmed Sunday.
In Frederick County, the positivity rate was 8.3 percent, and 121 cases were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday. The total number of confirmed cases locally was 15,046 with a death toll of 229.
Three additional deaths were confirmed in the county Sunday.
There were 1,668 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, a 49-person decrease from Saturday. Of the 1,668 people, 392 were in intensive care.
In Frederick, 66 people at Frederick Health Hospital were there due to COVID-1,9 and of those, seven were in intensive care over the weekend.
The state remains in Phase 1B of vaccinations — thought it's still administering first doses to those in 1A. 667,275 doses have been administered, and more than 10,500 first doses were given between Saturday and Sunday.
In Frederick County, 5.9 percent of the population had received the first dose of the vaccine as of Sunday, totaling 15,430 doses. More than 1,500 people also received their second dose.
On Twitter Sunday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) noted that, “Over the past week, Maryland providers have administered more than 15,000 #COVID19 vaccine doses per day on average.”
“CVS and Walgreens have completed vaccination clinics at Maryland nursing homes, and clinics in assisted living facilities are now underway,” he wrote.
The state plans to begin Phase 1C Monday.
