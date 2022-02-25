Coronavirus transmission in Frederick County is now categorized as “low,” according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the county’s Health Department announced in a Friday news release.
With this drop in the virus’s prevalence in the area, the CDC is no longer recommending that Frederick County residents wear masks in public indoor settings.
According to CDC guidance, face coverings should still be worn by people with coronavirus symptoms or a positive test result and those who have been exposed to the virus.
People may also still choose to wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk, according to the CDC. Masks are still required on public transportation, including the Frederick County TransIT buses and school buses.
The CDC determines coronavirus transmission levels in a community by looking at the hospital beds in use, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area, the local Health Department wrote in the release.
As of Friday morning, there were 14 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Frederick Health, including two people receiving care in the intensive care unit.
The county added 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and logged one death from the virus. Positivity levels stood at 4.47 percent on Friday and the case rate was 10.84 per 100,000 residents as of Thursday — the last day for which data was available.
