There are now 1,477 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Frederick County, an increase of 26 cases from Saturday to Sunday.
One death was confirmed between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the death toll to 90, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
The person was a woman in her 80s, according to an email from Rissah Watkins, director of planning, assessment and communications for the Frederick County Health Department.
In the county, 715 people have been released from isolation.
In Maryland, 836 new cases were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 38,804.
Thirty-four additional deaths were also confirmed between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,876, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state decreased by 40 from Saturday to Sunday. There are currently 1,460 people in the hospital due to COVID-19 and 562 people are in intensive care.
