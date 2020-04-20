Maryland saw 30 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total of deaths from the disease to 516.
There was a slight increase of new deaths with 30 in the last 24 hours compared to 23 in the previous 24 hours. Deaths is one measure that the state will look at to determine when to reopen the state, Gov. Larry Hogan said in a press conference last Friday.
The federal guidelines for reopening the state suggest a 14-day consecutive decrease in the number of deaths, hospitalizations and intensive care unit patients due to the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.
There were 128 new hospitalizations between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, about the same as between Saturday and Sunday. The state does not report the number of patients in intensive care unit beds.
Overall, cases in the state rose by 854, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases in Maryland to 13,684. Cases have increased by 589 percent since April 1.
Of the 516 deaths, the Maryland Department of Health does not have information on the county residence for 82. That likely includes one case reported to be in Frederick County by the Frederick County Health Department and five cases reported by the Carroll County Health Department.
There are also another 66 probable deaths, including 5 in Frederick County.
Only three people were released from isolation in the last 24 hours.
